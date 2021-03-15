We Know The Scenes Gilmore Girls Fans Couldn’t Tolerate And Sit Through

It doesn’t matter how big of a fan you are of ‘Gilmore Girls’, each and every one of us is guilty of skipping through some irky scenes.

One thing that we all will admit is that no matter how interesting and original the storyline is, there will always be something that will not appeal to the audience. This same theory applies to our all-time favourite show, ‘Gilmore Girls’. The more we watch the show, the more we come across some annoying and icky moments, leaving us with no choice but to skip through it. If you hold similar feelings, then please let us know about the scenes you fast-forward in the comments below. Now, let us take a look at the moments that fans were not very happy with.

Highlights —

Scenes that have made fans the most uncomfortable

What happened in the revival series of ‘Gilmore Girls’

Will there be season 2 of ‘A Year In The Life’

What scenes have fans of ‘Gilmore Girls’ fast-forwarded the most?

Okay! So there are a lot of opinions out there when it comes to the most loathed scenes of ‘Gilmore Girls’. It is, of course, impossible to include all of them, but here are the ones that people have always fast-forwarded through.

Video Credits: MsMojo

1 /2

The Baptism episode has to be on the list

We think, and we are sure you all will agree, that it was pretty inconsiderate on Lorelai’s part to pick a fight with Rory while Sookie’s twins and Jackson were being baptized and not just that, to interrupt the priest and drag Rory out of the Church, was something that could have waited for once the ceremony was over.

2 /2

The episode where Jess meets his father

We believe that the reason why people skipped through this part is that the storyline was exceptionally boring. Also, if you have watched the series before, you know what’s already coming and Jess’s awkward interaction with his father is something that no one is looking forward to.

Related: We Asked For Sex And The City Reboot and We Get Gilmore Girls: A Year In Life 2 As Bonus

What happened in the revival series of ‘Gilmore Girls’

Well, we can surely name a few more problematic and embarrassing scenes, but we would rather hear it from you guys. So, please don’t hesitate from sharing your opinions.

What happened at the end of the revival?

If you haven’t watched ‘A Year In The Life’, let us warn you already that what you are about to read has some spoilers.

Video Credits: Mr2011Tv

Lorelai and Luke finally get married after years and years of them chasing one another. We see a drastic change in the character of Rory, as she struggles to make her place in the world of journalism. Not just this, her love-life seems a lot messed up. As she starts dating Logan again, who BTW is already engaged to some other girl. And on top of this, she has this boyfriend Paul, who she keeps forgetting about. While we were adjusting to this new Rory, the series ends with a cliff-hanger when Rory tells her mother that she is pregnant. Now, that is something that caught us all off-guard.

Will there be season 2 of ‘A Year In The Life’?

After the cliffhanger in the revival season, the fans desperately want to know who the father is of Rory’s child. Unfortunately, the shows’ creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino admitted in an interview with “Hollywood Reporter” that they did not plan on another season for the revival. “We pitched this as close-ended. We pitched it as: ‘This is the year in life. This is the way it was ending’. Netflix and Warner Bros, we all went into this sort of saying that this was it.”

Well, we need to keep our hopes high and maybe the creators will surprise us with another season.

Who do you think is the father of Rory’s child? Let us know your guesses in the comments below.