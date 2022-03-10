Scarlett Johansson To Share Screen With Henry Golding In David Yurman’s Latest Campaign

Actors Scarlett Johansson and Henry Golding recently were part of the David Yurman jewellery brand’s campaign. Also dubbed as ‘a love letter to New York City’, the campaign features some sizzling photographs of the celebrities.

Popular American jewellery brand David Yurman is launching its 2022 campaign known as ‘Come Closer’. The campaign has another motive besides showing off the amazing collection of the internationally renowned brand. It also doubles as a love letter to the city of New York. For the campaign, the company has roped in two celebrity New York lovers, Scarlett Johansson and Henry Golding. This advertisement also happens to be the first ad film under the freshly appointed president Evan Yurman.

Highlights —

Scarlett Johansson and Henry Golding

David Yurman’s 2022 campaign

Scarlett Johansson and Henry Golding

For Scarlett Johansson, growing up in the city of New York was a memorable experience. In a telephone interview, she recalled her formative days in the city. She recalled seeing the old campaigns of the David Yurman jewellery. She also said that she used to stare at the Naomi Watts campaign back in the day and thought that featuring in the Yurman jewellery campaigns was a benchmark of success. She added that she was grateful that she had achieved a lot during her career as an actress and yet, appearing in a Yurman campaign seemed surreal.

More From DKODING: Scarlett Johansson Finally Lets Out The Big Secret From The Filming Of Sing 2

Scarlett Johansson and Henry Golding

In her mind, New York and the jewellery brand are inseparable. The same goes for Golding, who described his experience of visiting the city for the first time when he was a teenager. The ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ star admitted that he had a different perception of the city through movies and all, but he got blown away when he came here for the first time. He further added that the city had lived up to all the hype surrounding it and that the city keeps surprising him to this day.

David Yurman’s 2022 campaign

The ‘Come Closer’ campaign is all about celebrating ordinary moments in the city with friends and loved ones. Hence, the actors also got asked about their favourite places in the city. Golding said he loved The Carnegie Club. He added that “I am such an old man at heart”. He sighed, “I love having a little sneaky cigar there once in a while”.

More From DKODING: Is Kim Kardashian Holding Pete Davidson Back From Being On Saturday Night Live?

On the other hand, for Scarlett, the best moments in the city are spent at the Ramble in Central Park. She elaborated a little on that, as she said- “I love to watch people watching birds. It’s just unbelievable how much equipment these people bring”! The actor also mentioned that she enjoyed visiting the Natural History Museum with her nieces and nephews.

Video Credits: David Yurman

Scarlett was wearing Yurman jewellery in the campaign photos. In one photograph, she was posing beneath the sheets. It displayed a stack of rings and bracelets. In another photo, she got dressed more casually. The actor was wearing a baseball cap and Yurman jewellery.

Scarlett was also part of a campaign-related short film. In which she was humming Frank Sinatra’s classic song ‘New York, New York’ in the short film dedicated to New York City. The short film got shot in some of New York’s most iconic locations, including The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel, and the world-famous Bemelmans Bar.

The gorgeous campaign caught a lot of international attention. It is a very well shot and conceptualized campaign, furthering the tradition of the jewellery brand’s history of classy advertisements.

Tell us in the comments what is your favourite ad campaign starring your favourite celebrity. Also tell us your take on the city of New York?

Stay updated with DKODING on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.