Scarlett Johansson Is Furious About The Hypersexualization Of Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson is tearing down one sexist remark at a time.

Many times, actresses have to undergo casual sexism and misogynistic behaviour by their co-stars, producers, and even by the reports. But gone are the days, when women would laugh their way through such sexism. In today’s world, women step up and openly speak against the misogynist behaviour they have to face almost every day of their lives. Well, Scarlett Johansson is no less than an inspiration when it comes to raising her voice for what is right. Recently, Scarlett has not only opened up about the hypersexualization of Black Widow in ‘Iron Man 2‘ but has also spoken up against sexist behaviour of the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Highlights —

Scarlett Johansson is upset with the ‘hypersexualisation’ of Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson slams HFPA for sexual remarks

WHAT DID SCARLETT JOHANSSON HAVE TO SAY ABOUT HER CHARACTER IN ‘IRON MAN 2’?

Scarlett, who would once again be seen playing the character of ‘Black Widow’ in the upcoming Marvel film, opened up about the sexualisation of her character in ‘Iron Man 2’. In an interview with “Collider”, the actress said,

Scarlett Johansson is speaking up against the ‘hypersexualised’ character of Black Widow in ‘Iron Man 2’

“While [Iron Man 2] was really fun and had a lot of great moments in it, the character is so sexualised, you know? [She is] really talked about like she’s a piece of something, like a possession or a thing or whatever – like a piece of ass, really. And Tony even refers to her as something like that at one point, ‘I want some’”.

Related: Marvel’s Growing Trouble With Talent Management

She further added that at that point she didn’t take it too seriously and took that as a compliment. She also talked about a change in the character of Black Widow. She said: “Move away from the kind of hypersexualisation of this character. I’m a mom and my life is different. Obviously, 10 years have passed and things have happened and I have a much different, more evolved understanding of myself. As a woman, I’m in a different place in my life, you know?”

SCARLETT JOHANSSON SLAMS HFPA FOR THEIR SEXUAL REMARKS

Hollywood Foreign Press Association has been under the radar of many actors, studios and even Netflix over their lack of transparency and diversity. Now, actress Scarlett Johansson has also spoken up against HFPA over facing sexual questions and remarks by its members.

She said in a statement, “As an actor promoting a film, one is expected to participate in awards season by attending press conferences as well as awards shows. In the past, this has often meant facing sexist questions and remarks by certain HFPA members that bordered on sexual harassment. It is the exact reason why I, for many years, refused to participate in their conferences”.

She further added that unless there is a legitimate reformation within the organisation, we all need to take a step back from HFPA and stand united as a union and the industry as a whole.

Do you also feel that Black Widow was ‘hypersexualised’ in ‘Iron Man 2’? Let us know what you think in the comments down below.