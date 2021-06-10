Scarlett Johansson And Colin Jost’s Relationship: All The Juicy Details

Often sharing her critical views on monogamy, Scarlett Johansson has finally gone back on her word and is now engaged to SNL’s Colin Jost.

It’s confirmed, one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood, Scarlett Johansson, has found her lucky guy. To those who remember her iffy remarks on monogamous relationships it might even come as a surprise that Scarlett is now absolutely committed; even wearing an engagement ring on her left-hand finger! When speaking of how her beau Colin Jost proposed to her, she quoted: “He did a whole James Bond situation. It was surprising. He has got a lot behind that newsdesk that he is hiding.” There’s no doubt about it: Colin Jost is an enviable man.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost got married last year in October.

The ‘Black Widow’ actress needs no introduction, even apart from her role in Marvel movies, she has performed great roles in other Hollywood movies such as ‘Ghost in the Shell’, ‘Marriage Story’, ‘Lost in Translation’, ‘The Prestige’, ‘Her’ and several others. On the other hand, it’s quite excusable if you’ve never heard of her new husband Colin Jost (he himself acknowledges the difference in fame the two possess). Here’s a quick rundown on their relationship.

It was 2006 and Scarlett Johansson was about to host an SNL skit for the first time, among the many around her at the time was Colin Jost, a young comedian who was starstruck by her. At a later time, Scarlett admitted that her initial impression of Colin was that he was a cute guy. After more than 10 years and 2 failed marriages, Scarlett met him again during her 2017 SNL skit and the two got cosy with each other. From 2017, the couple were spotted multiple times together in romantic settings until 2018 when they finally came out and made their relationship public on the red carpet and last year they announced that they had tied the knot.

The high profile couple apparently had a very intimate and low profile wedding ceremony last year, avoiding the media’s prying eyes altogether. In a recent interview, the SNL writer revealed that when it came to the wedding, “I don’t pretend to know much about things or have taste in things”, and so he took a backseat role and let Scarlett do the planning entirely. He went on to add that his focus always had been on who he was going to marry and not on how he would be getting married. The wedding took place in accordance with the Covid-19 regulations set by the CDC.

