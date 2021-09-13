Scared Of Being Fired, Brie Larson Prepares For Captain Marvel 2 With Massive Weights

Brie Larson is not sure if Marvel bosses will let Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel survive in MCU.

Brie returns to the shared universe with the sequel project ‘Captain Marvel 2‘ but is more terrified than excited. Larson wants to look superhero strong because she risks losing the role to another actress. Rumours of her replacement are doing the rounds and have reached her ears. She doesn’t want to give any opportunity to her critics who want her fired from the entire MCU.

BRIE LARSON NOT RELIEVED AFTER ‘THE MARVELS’ ANNOUNCEMENT

Actors who play superheroes have to undergo rigorous training to get the super powerful look on screen. Fans have seen the transition in Hugh Jackman and Chris Hemsworth from lean to massive bodied figures. Brie Larson swears by her fitness regime and claims that it allows her to properly transform into the absolutely powerful Captain Marvel. But this time, after the announcement of ‘Captain Marvel 2’, she is taking her fitness regime to the next level.

Scared Of Firing, Brie Larson Prepares For ‘Captain Marvel 2’ With Massive Weights

Many of her critics spread rumours that ‘Captain Marvel 2’ won’t happen, or even if it happens, Brie Larson will not feature in it. When the project was announced, Larson laughed inside at the critics who were showing her the door. However, she isn’t relaxed and is definitely not basking in the sun. In fact, Larson is leaving no stone unturned to seal forever the mouth of people who doubt her position in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

BRIE LARSON GOING MASSIVE FOR ‘THE MARVELS’

Her fans can expect a swole look when Captain Marvel flies back onto the big screen. We are already praying for the Marvel villain she is battling with.

The video was published by the Oscar-winning actress on her Instagram account. Recently, she’s keeping her fans informed about her routine to stay in superhero shape. She has no qualms about investing heavily in a trainer and in the home gym.

Larson fans can revisit Brie Larson’s movies in the MCU on Disney+.

BRIE LARSON SCARED OF CO-STARS

Not much is known about ‘Captain Marvel 2’ that is called ‘The Marvels’, but Larson has a reason to worry. Candyman filmmaker Nia DaCosta will pair Larson’s character Carol Danvers with ‘WandaVision’ favourite Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel. Larson will have to compete with Rambeau and Khan and will have to prove her worth.

Captain Marvel’s future in the MCU remains uncertain after ‘Avengers: Endgame’. Everything will depend upon how the audience responds to the upcoming movie.

‘The Marvels’ is expected to hit the theatres on November 11th, 2022. While you wait for more updates on Brie Larson, let us know if you think she would survive in the MCU for long.