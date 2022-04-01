Sauron’s Real Age Finally Revealed After His Stint In Hobbit, Lord Of The Rings And Rings Of Power

The age of Sauron, the main antagonist from ‘The Hobbit,’ ‘The Lord of the Rings’, and ‘The Rings of Power’ has finally gotten revealed! Continue reading to find out the answer!

J.A. Bayona, the director of ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’, has teased Sauron’s past and future roles in the series. Sauron plays an important role in both Peter Jackson’s film trilogy and J.R.R. Tolkien’s source material. He is the titular Lord of the Rings and the main antagonist of the saga.

Will Sauron be part of the ‘Rings of Power’?

Sauran’s real age estimate through ‘Rings of Power’

According to ‘The Fellowship of the Ring’, Sauron forged the One Ring in the fires of Mordor’s Mount Doom and sought to conquer Middle-earth by forging the Rings of Power. Despite Amazon’s extreme secrecy surrounding its new Lord of the Rings series, the Dark Lord might appear in some capacity.

‘The Rings of Power’ will take place during the Second Age of Middle-earth, thousands of years before Frodo Baggins left the Shire to cast the One Ring into the fiery depths of Mount Doom.

This time period is well-known for Sauron’s rise to power, and it will be a major focus of the show. The series will have a massive cast of over 20 characters. Though only a few have gotten revealed till now. It will feature Morfydd Clark and Robert Aramayo as young Galadriel and Elrond, respectively.

Bayona discussed what fans should expect from the highly anticipated Lord of the Rings series as part of Vanity Fair’s first look at ‘The Rings of Power’. Though Bayona did not mention Sauron by name, he did make numerous allusions to the villain’s presence.

Video Credits: Emergency Awesome

The director drew inspiration for the series from his own childhood memories of growing up in Spain during the country’s decades-long recovery from civil war. It got inspired by the title of ‘The Rings of Power’ episode 1, ‘Shadow of the Past,’ directed by Bayona.

“We had a dictatorship for 40 years, so you notice the repercussions of war and the shadow of the past. I think this is all about the repercussions of war. There is an idea that feels very faithful to Tolkien, which is intuition. Galadriel has an intuition that things are not fixed, and there is still something lurking”.

Sauron predates both the Universe and the Earth. He comes from a world without Time, so it’s impossible to say how old he was in The Lord of the Rings unless we count how old he was in Time, and even then, the details are hazy.

We know Sauron was present during the First, Second, and Third Ages of Middle Earth. He would have based it on this for at least 10,000 years. However, he was an Aul’s household spirit. He later got corrupted by Melkor at the beginning of Arda or before it. So he was at least 50,000 years old.

Video Credits: Men of the West

However, it widely is assumed that the Maiar entered Eä with the Valar as their helpers and servants. The Valar entered the World at the beginning of Time. As a result, Sauron is as old as the Valar in Time.

Sauron’s life is filled with conflict, seduction, and manipulation from beginning to end. When combined with his epic second-age machinations, he is one of the most exciting and anticipated characters to emerge from the rings of strength.

Fans who are familiar with his past will notice his primary manipulations in events such as the fall of Nmenór and the recent alliance between the Elves and Men. However, Sauron’s proclivity for deception and ingenuity, as well as his ability to change, will keep viewers guessing from episode to episode.

