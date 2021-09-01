Sarah Jessica Parker’s Marriage Falling Apart For More Than One Reason

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick are one of the rarest Hollywood species boasting the title of a long, happily-wedded couple, but media reports speak of appending divorce.

‘Sex and the City’ fame Sarah Jessica Parker tied the knot with Matthew Broderick in 1997. The couple has seen a stream of highs and lows together. They have three kids, successful film careers, and a shoe line, but media outlets have been signalling trouble in paradise for a while. Let’s find out if the couple is really on the verge of divorce or the reports are just another gossip claim for attention.

Highlights —

Sarah Jessica Parker’s angry blast on the beach

Sarah Jessica Parker’s smoking habit blows off her marriage

Sarah Jessica Parker living separately from her husband

Parker found new love in Hugh Grant

“New Idea” claimed that Parker and Broderick had a massive fight on the beach last year. According to the report, the ‘Sex and the City’ actress lashed out at her husband while they were on a family vacation in the Hamptons. The publication added evidence to prove their claim in the form of pictures of marital strife. The pictures failed to, anyhow, make a claim of their marriage falling apart. It couldn’t even prove that they were fighting. Even if they were actually fighting, it can be easily considered a normal couple’s fight.

Sarah Jessica Parker’s smoking habit blows off her marriage

“New Idea” didn’t stop at the beach fight and came up with a new theory last September. They alleged that the couple’s marriage was hitting a rough patch because of Parker’s unstoppable habit of smoking. The magazine had a series of blames saying the actress smoked while pregnant and smoked in front of her children as well. If reports are to be believed, Broderick gave a last warning to his wife. Like any of their previous claims, they didn’t have solid proof to prove their point. Later, Parker’s spokesperson decried the media report as false, and we could bust the rumour with ease.

Sarah Jessica Parker living separately from her husband

Video Credits: STAR NEWS 365

“New Idea” hadn’t had enough after the two stories on the breakup, and so it came up with another piece claiming that Parker is moving out of the West Village home she shared with her husband. The proof? Well, they presented a picture of the couple’s daughters’ twin bunk beds being removed from the home. No other evidence was put forth to claim the split. Later, we got to know that the couple has moved out to another place together. The story published was again proved false.

Parker found new love in Hugh Grant

“New Idea” has made a joke out of entertainment media by coming out with stupid claims. The magazine wrote that Parker is desperate to get Hugh Grant in the ‘Sex and the City’ reboot which has resulted in a clash with her husband. This claim, like others, turned out to be false. Hugh Grant is not there in the ‘Sex and the City’ reboot.

Video Credits: Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick’s bond stays intact and there’s no trouble in paradise. In fact, they are coming together in a Broadway show, ‘Plaza Suite’.

