Sandition Season 2 Is All Set To Hit Our Screens Again: Here’s The Release Date Update

The British romantic drama of Rose Williams and Theo James, named ‘Sanditon’, is set to begin production for the second season of this series. The series is based on the late Jane Austen’s unfinished manuscript, which was renowned for her legacy of writing. ‘Sanditon’s’ production house, Red Planet Pictures, will soon become its second sequel to the original ITV platform. On IMDb, this eight-part period drama was rated 7.8/10 and on Rotten Tomatoes it scored 94 percent based on the average audience reviews.

Based on Austen’s famously unfinished novel, the first series ended on a dramatic cliffhanger as the happy ending many fans had hoped would be left in jeopardy. Jane Austen’s books have always been famous but never as popular as the present century. The ‘Sanditon’ series is loosely based on her last book.

It tells the story of a girl called Charlotte who comes to the peaceful little town of ‘Sanditon’ in search of peace and solitude. Here, her course crosses with the affable Sidney Parker, who nevertheless has his own designs.

The first season of ‘Sanditon’ premiered on PBS in the United Kingdom in 2019. It was also debuted in 2020 in the United States and gained audience appreciation for its remarkable plot and romantic scenes. According to Internet rumours, this time Amazon network revived this romantic series for the coming season. So, ‘Sanditon’ Season 2 will likely premiere at the end of 2021 or the beginning of 2022. Until then, we can’t expect the second season of this series to be airborne on any network.

#SaveSanditon Squad, we hear you and we’re doing what we can. Please could you retweet this to let us know how many of you there are so we can make a case for a new season? P.S. Don’t use multiple accounts or we’ll get in trouble pic.twitter.com/FBfyfG87kb — Amazon Prime Video UK (@primevideouk) June 17, 2020

‘Sanditon’ Season 2 cast

No official announcement on the star cast of the series has been made by the producers yet. Some reports, however, are that the season 1 cast members are likely to resume their role. The cast is expected to include Kate Ashfield as Mary Parker, Rose Williams as Charlotte Heywood, Crystal Clarke as Georgian Lambe, Chris Marshall as Tom Parker, Turlough Convery as Arthur Parker, Jack Fox as Sir Edward Denham, Theo James as Sidney Parker, Matthew Needham as Mr Crowe, Anne Reid as Lady Denham, Rob Jarvis as Issac Stringer, Leo Suter as James Stringer, and Alexandra Roach as Diana Parker.

In season 2, Anne Reid and Rob Jarvis are likely to play their roles again. We might also be part of some new actors that will bring new roles to life.

‘Sanditon’ Season 2 trailer

There are no updates on the trailer of ‘Sanditon’ Season 2 as of now. Until then enjoy watching the trailer of ‘Sanditon’ Season 1.

What to expect from the plot of ‘Sanditon’ Season 2?

It’s more vital to note that the ‘Sanditon’ series is inspired by Jane Austen’s final book, ‘Sanditon’. It’s as incomplete as the story of season 1. Because of her disease, she avoided writing the end of the novel. Austen is recognised all over the world for her legacy which has been preserved through her novels. So, the end is going to be as cheerful as her other novels.

Season 2 of ‘Sanditon’ is expected to revolve around the new life of the two leading couples who parted their ways because of family issues. The entire story is about the romantic relationship between Charlotte Heywood and Sidney Parker. Later, their misunderstandings and insecurity lead them to devise the end of their friendship, but considering their shortcomings, they won’t give up on each other.

However, we got the heartbreaking end in the final episode of the ‘Sanditon’ Season 1 where Charlotte and Sidney bid each other a farewell. So, it’s going to be more sentimental to see the fresh tracks of their lives in the coming season. And we can also see the reunion of the two lovers with a clinch of thrilling twists.

Go and start watching the romantic ‘Sanditon’ Season 1 on Amazon Prime and get ready to be drenched in the world of love.