Ryan Reynolds Deliberately Hiding His Deadpool Cameo In Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness!

Ryan Reynolds’ iconic character Deadpool has yet to become a part of the mainstream Marvel cinema universe. However, his involvement with the upcoming Marvel film was almost certain. But Ryan Reynolds himself has denied the ‘rumours’.

For a very long time, Deadpool has managed to stay away from the Marvel cinematic universe. However, more recently, it was widely publicized that the time has come when Deadpool finally makes his big foray into the MCU. Right now, if you tell anyone that Deadpool will not feature in the upcoming ‘Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness’, nobody is going to believe you. The ‘rumours’ have been flying around ever since the film was announced a few years back. But what are the optimistic fans going to say when they get the confirmation from the man himself! Yes, that’s right. Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds has categorically denied any involvement in the upcoming Marvel film.

In a recent report published in Variety, Ryan Reynolds told a journalist from the publication that he is ‘really not in the movie’. He was there for the premier of his upcoming Netflix sci-fi film ‘The Adam Project’. However, the Variety reporter who asked the question was not going to take it on the face value. He suggested that Reynolds could be lying. To this, Reynolds affirmed the same and denied having any involvement in the film.

While the rumours had been flying since a very long time, the poster launch of the new ‘Doctor Strange’ movie was what got the ball rolling. There was a new poster of the film that was launched, which was designed in a ‘unique’ way. This got the fans to believe that it was indeed signaling towards Deadpool himself.

However, nothing has been confirmed as of yet, either by Marvel or the director. But since Marvel has a notorious history of keeping some surprises back to enthrall the fans, the fans are still hopeful even after Reynolds has denied it himself. Whether it’s a small part of a fully fledged supporting role, the fans are still hopeful that there will be an appearance in the film.

In the upcoming ‘The Adam Project’, Reynolds plays a 50 years old man who travels back in time to meet his 12 years old self and befriend him. The trailer of the film has been universally loved and it’s a matter of days now until the film finally releases on Netflix. This is the second association between Reynolds and the streaming giant. Last year, he was also seen playing one of the main leads role in the Netflix film ‘Red Notice’, also starring Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson.

With Marvel going all the way in their recent projects, it might be very hard to believe that they’ll keep away Deadpool from the main fold of the superheroes, the MCU. Lets wait until more information comes our way, or we see the movie ourselves.

Tell us in the comments if you think that Deadpool is really becoming a part of the MCU now. Also tell us how excited are you for ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’.

