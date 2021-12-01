Ryan Reynolds Guarantees Deadpool 3 In 2022

Ever since Disney bought the rights to X-Men and Deadpool, there was a doubt about the latter’s future with the new company. But recently, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds stated that a film was under works and it won’t be a long wait before ‘Deadpool 3’ begins filming.

There have only been two ‘Deadpool’ films, without Wade Wilson appearing in any other MCU or ‘X-Men’ film so far. Even then, the third ‘Deadpool’ standalone film has been highly awaited by fans around the world. Ryan Reynolds personified Deadpool, and so good that both the films became major critical and commercial successes. That was despite their lower budget compared to other MCU films. About ‘Deadpool 3’, there was a lingering silence for the longest time. But it changed after Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox. Now, Ryan Reynolds has himself come ahead and announced the filming dates of the third R-rated film in the solo ‘Deadpool’ film series.

Ryan was recently chatting with “Collider” when he dropped the information. He was there to promote his new film ‘Free Guy‘. He was asked what were the chances that we’ll get to see a ‘Deadpool’ film in 2023. To which, Ryan replied that there are 50/50 chances that the film will go on the floors in 2022. He said that the film was still in a developmental stage and that it was slowly getting into good shape. He further added that there is a 70 percent chance the cameras will start rolling by August next year.

The first ‘Deadpool’ film was released in 2016. It was considered an experiment by many owing to the R-rated nature of the superhero film. Hence, the budget allocated to the film was just $58 million, which is just a small portion of what it takes to make big-budget superhero films. But the film ended up grossing more than $700 million for the studio. Hence, the second film got a budget of more than $100 million. It was also a successful film, which meant to the fans that the ‘Deadpool’ world isn’t halting anytime now.

However, the 21st Century Fox and Disney merger took place in 2019. ‘Deadpool’, which was a part of the ‘X-Men’ universe, was now a property of MCU. It led to speculations that Deadpool is one of Marvel’s trump cards. But he was ignored badly and there was a long silence from Disney. He was expected to at least make cameos in other Marvel films, but that didn’t come to fruition either. There was also a gloomy time when it was unsure whether ‘Deadpool’ will ever again be seen on the big screen. The ‘Deadpool’ creator Rob Liefeld even said that there’s a big possibility that a third ‘Deadpool’ film won’t happen. He directly blamed Marvel for slowing down the work on ‘Deadpool’ following the big merger.

However, that was expected given the R-rated foul-mouthed nature of the character. He didn’t fit into the Marvel universe that aims at making kid-friendly films. There is also a likelihood that we might never see Deadpool in an MCU team-up film for obvious reasons.

But Ryan’s recent comments that the film is under the writing stage is a clear sign that a film was indeed in progress. Hence, we can expect to see ‘Deadpool 3’ by 2023. He also said that he was working closely with the writers on the film. So, it’s a good sign after all.

Tell us in the comments what do you think of Deadpool’s future with MCU? Also, tell us your favourite Wade Wilson incident that happened during the course of two films.