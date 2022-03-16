Ryan Reynolds Growing Weak For Deadpool Stunts

Ryan Reynolds, the 45-year-old star of ‘Deadpool’, has stated that he is getting too old to perform certain painful stunts for the Marvel action franchise.

The actor is coming off a busy year in which he appeared in ‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’, ‘Free Guy‘, and the star-studded ‘Red Notice‘, which quickly became Netflix’s most-watched movie of all time. Reynolds reteams with ‘Free Guy’ director Shawn Levy in 2022 for a time travel film titled ‘The Adam Project’, which premiered on Netflix on March 11th. Reynolds will also reprise his fan-favourite character of Wade Wilson in the yet-to-be-announced ‘Deadpool 3‘.

During an interview with Variety to promote ‘The Adam Project’, Reynolds gave an update on the status of ‘Deadpool 3’, simply saying, “It is coming along”. He also joked about getting too old for the physicality of the action genre, discussing the difficulties of performing stunts as an ageing actor on the action franchise.

Reynolds mentioned how you could not eat Advil like cereal any longer. Things begin to hurt when you reach a certain age. He joked that after the age of 35, being thrown onto cement was no longer fun.

“It had been upgraded to hell. I really like physicality in movies. I think it is important to do as much of it yourself as you can, but I will step aside when there is something that is just too gnarly, and there is a trained professional ready to go”. He further added

Ryan Reynolds joke is understandable

Reynolds had a reputation for executing the majority of his cinematic stunts until the 2013 film ‘Safe House’, in which he suffered a series of injuries. The most serious of these was a couple of shattered vertebrae in his neck. Reynolds has since delegated much of the hard lifting to his excellent stunt doubles, including Leif Havdale, Daniel Stevens, Jonny James, and Martin Ivanov. It’s not a big deal in ‘Deadpool’ because his face is hidden behind a mask during the action scenes.

Video Credits: Charisma on Command

Despite how badly Reynolds wants to do the stunts himself, it is reasonable that at 45 years old and with a history of injuries, he would prefer to delegate the more challenging stunts to the more experienced pros. Because Reynolds has stated that he would not be appearing in ‘Doctor Strange 2’, fans will have to wait until 2023 to see him in ‘Deadpool 3’, but do not expect him to undertake any dangerous feats. Meanwhile, Reynolds may be part of the Netflix film ‘The Adam Project’, which will be released next month.

