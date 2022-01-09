Ryan Reynolds Defeats Henry Cavill To Become The next James Bond

Ryan Reynolds clarified his stance on becoming the next James Bond after causing a stir when he hinted at taking on the infamous role.

Following the release of Daniel Craig’s final film as James Bond, people began to speculate about who would be the next James Bond. In the midst of this, Ryan Reynolds revealed his opinions on playing the next James Bond. As rumours spread that Reynolds would be playing the legendary role of James Bond in the forthcoming film, he took to social media to clarify his statement. Keep reading to find out what he has to say.

Highlights —

Ryan Reynolds on being the next James Bond

Will he make a successful debut as James Bond?

Will Ryan Reynolds succeed in beating Henry Cavill to become the next James Bond?

Ryan Reynolds on being the next James Bond

Ryan Reynolds sparked outrage among fans when he said in an interview with The Times that he wanted to be the next James Bond following Daniel Craig. During the conversation, he indicated his desire to portray the next James Bond and mentioned that he had heard the producers were searching for someone else to take the part. He continued by asking the producers whether they would take a Canadian sipping gin and tonic instead of a martini if they were seeking a new James Bond. ‘Deadpool’ star Ryan Reynolds commented,

“I hear they’re looking for a new Bond. Could you accept a Canadian sipping gin and tonic instead of a martini? If so, I’m interested”.

I promise you I was not even remotely serious here. pic.twitter.com/X3rglofttU — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 19, 2021

As fans speculated about whether he would be the new James Bond, he took to Twitter to clarify his statement, claiming that he was not even ‘remotely serious’ at the time he made the James Bond remark. Many admirers reacted positively to his statement, predicting that he could be the next James Bond, while others expressed sympathy for him. Some followers applauded the actor and said how inspirational he was, while others used laughing emojis in the comments to show how Ryan’s remark caused pandemonium among the fans.

Related: Ryan Reynolds Is A Threat To Deadpool

Will he make a successful debut as James Bond?

Ryan Reynolds has portrayed a variety of roles over the course of his career, but none are quite as renowned as James Bond. He’s played an astronaut, a superhero, an art thief, a talking Pikachu, and a racing snail, but he’s only played a spy once, in the underappreciated action thriller ‘Safe House’. However, in films like ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’ and the ‘Deadpool’ franchise, he has demonstrated his action chops.

While it’s quite doubtful that Ryan Reynolds will become the next James Bond, it would be a fascinating prospect. The star’s sarcastic humour doesn’t mesh well with the Daniel Craig’s era’s more self-serious turn, but it would fit right in with some of the Bonds from previous periods. Reynolds might carry on the tradition of a wittier Bond, who always has something cheeky to say before dispatching a villain’s henchman.

Ryan Reynolds is currently preparing for the release of ‘The Adam Project’, an American science fiction film, and ‘Spirited’, a Christmas-themed musical film. ‘The Adam Project’, directed by Shawn Levy, will star Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana, Mark Ruffalo, Catherine Keener, and Walker Scobell and is set to hit theatres in 2022. In ‘Spirited’, on the other hand, Ryan Reynolds will star as Ebeneezer Scrooge alongside Will Ferrell, Octavia Spencer, Sunita Mani, Patrick Page, and others.