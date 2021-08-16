‘Green Lantern’ failed miserably upon its release and the reason isn’t an enigma to anyone, especially its lead actor Ryan Reynolds who spilt the beans on what went wrong with the film.

Before breaking all superhero conventions in ‘Deadpool‘, Ryan Reynolds witnessed a massive failure with the 2011 film ‘Green Lantern‘. It’s the perfect case study of how a studio and its executives can botch a film with immense potential. While Reynolds has never denied the failure of ‘Green Lantern’, he finally explains it in clear terms. Read further to find out what he disclosed!

‘Green Lantern’: The biggest superhero blunder

Ryan Reynolds’ revelations on the failure of ‘Green Lantern’

A DECISIVE TRAGEDY

In popular consciousness, Henry Cavill‘s ‘Man of Steel‘ kicked off the DC Extended Universe. However, the job that Cavill carried out was supposed to be completed by Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Green Lantern’.

Yes, you heard it right! The renowned failure ‘Green Lantern’ was envisioned as the film that would compete and overtake Robert Downey Jr.’s inaugural project in the MCU: ‘Iron Man‘.

As the events unfolded, ‘Green Lantern’ was not able to live up to its expectations. It barely broke even at the box office by earning a stingy surplus of $19 million over its $200 million wasteful budget. To make it worse, besides being a financial failure, the film was a creative travesty. It is absolutely torturous to sit through the two-hour-long visual and storytelling abomination.

The film is so bad that Reynolds himself had never watched it completely until very recently. Upon his first complete watching of ‘Green Lantern’, Ryan Reynolds expressed that he has remained grateful to the cast and crew that put its best forward during the making. The actor has expressed,

Ryan Reynolds blames Hollywood for the failure of ‘Green Lantern’

“Hundreds of incredible crew and cast members did amazing work — and while it’s not perfect, it ain’t a tragedy. Next time I won’t wait a decade to watch”.

While we would like to disagree with the actor that the film is not a tragedy, because it certainly is, Ryan Reynolds took this opportunity to explain why, according to him, ‘Green Lantern’ failed.

GOOD OL’ HOLLYWOOD

Despite Ryan Reynolds’ gratitude towards the cast and crew of ‘Green Lantern’, in the end, their efforts amounted to nothing. The execution of an idea becomes secondary when the idea itself is lacking, as in the case of ‘Green Lantern’. The film never had a hawk-eyed vision, which is necessary to deliver a successful project.

From the beginning, ‘Green Lantern’ was all over the place, leading to its failure, as disclosed by Ryan Reynolds,

“Well it’s simple: Deadpool always knew what it was. With Green Lantern, I don’t think anyone ever figured out exactly what it was …”

While Reynolds explains the truth when he says that the promise of ‘Green Lantern’ was never laid out, the makers had made sure what the film was not going to be. The studio ended up taking away the essence of the Green Lantern comics and added their own spice, overpowering and throwing off the film’s balance.

Ryan Reynolds also puts the blame on the same for ‘Green Lantern’s’ failure because, as per him, the film’s marketing was prioritized over its writing. For all the aspiring producers reading this, this is a recipe for a disaster. Ryan Reynolds did not mince his words while coming clean about why ‘Green Lantern’ failed and explicitly blamed the practices and culture in Hollywood:

“(‘Green Lantern’) also fell victim to the process in Hollywood which is like poster first, release date second, script last. At the time, it was a huge opportunity for me so I was excited to try and take part in it.”

Clearly, Ryan Reynolds tried his best as he and his co-actors were the only saving grace of the film. However, no actor, even a brilliant one, can carry the weight of intense studio meddling, a director who lacks vision, and a terrible screenplay. ‘Green Lantern’ was laden with creative and executive blunders from pre to post-production and nothing could have saved it.

However, it does not seem like Warner Bros. has reflected on where it went wrong with ‘Green Lantern’ as it continues to severely interfere with DC films.

If the entire ‘Justice League’ row was not enough, ‘Suicide Squad‘ director David Ayer has also revealed his cut was snuffed by Warner Bros. According to this, Ryan Reynolds was right in blaming it for the failed ‘Green Lantern’. Will Warner Bros. or Hollywood at large ever pursue course correction?

Do you agree with Ryan Reynolds’ reasons for the failure of ‘Green Lantern’? Comment below!