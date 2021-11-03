It looks like Timothee Chalamet is here to sweep in all the Academy nominations from other Hollywood actors

Ever since the release of ‘Call Me By Your Name’, Timothee Chalamet has become not only the audience’s but even critics’ favourite. After that movie, Timothee starred in many blockbuster movies, indicating that he is here to sweep away all the stardom and big banners from other young actors of Hollywood. And now, taking a look at his upcoming projects, Timothee is the competition that other actors need to be afraid of.

Highlights —

Timothee Chalamet’s award history

Timothee Chalamet’s upcoming projects

TIMOTHEE CHALAMET’S AWARD HISTORY

He has gotten a few honours all through his profession, including assignments for an Academy Award, three BAFTA Film Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, four Screen Actors Guild Awards, and four Critics’ Choice Movie Awards. Chalamet started his acting profession in short movies and ads, prior to showing up in the TV dramatization series ‘Homeland’ in 2012. After two years, he made his component film debut in the parody dramatization ‘Men, Women and Children’ and this manner showed up in the sci-fi film ‘Interstellar’.

Ruthless Timothee Chalamet has made it impossible for any young actor to beat his stardom

Related: Stubborn Warner Bros. Rejected The Proposal To Film Dune Part 1 & 2 Together

Chalamet’s advancement came in 2017 with his job as Elio Perlman in Luca Guadagnino’s transitioning heartfelt show ‘Call Me by Your Name’, after which he showed up in the films ‘Hot Summer Nights’ and ‘Lady Bird’. His work in ‘Call Me by Your Name’ acquired him an Academy Award assignment for Best Actor; at 22 years of age, it made him the third-most youthful candidate in the class. He then, at that point, played Nic Sheff in ‘Beautiful Boy’ (2018), for which he was awarded a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and a BAFTA Film Award. In 2019, Chalamet featured as Henry V of England and Laurence in the period dramatizations ‘The King’ and ‘Little Women’ respectively. In 2021, he played the lead job of Paul Atreides in Denis Villeneuve’s epic sci-fi film ‘Dune’.

Chalamet also featured in John Patrick Shanley’s play ‘Prodigal Son’ in 2016, for which he won a Lucille Lortel Award and a Drama League Award.

TIMOTHEE CHALAMET’S UPCOMNG PROJECTS

After four years, Chalamet can possibly join his ‘Call Me By Your Name’ father. The youthful star will lead in three famous early picks for Best Picture: ‘Ridge’, ‘Don’t Look Up’, and ‘The French Dispatch’. According to the Gold Derby chances, those movies have a solid way to break the setup of 10 chosen people at the 2022 Oscars.

Should Chalamet even land two of the 10 Best Picture candidates, it would give him five films by and large designated for Best Picture over the most recent five years.

Looking at the past and upcoming work of Chalamet, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that he is a big competition to the other young actors in the industry.

Chalamet’s should surely bag a Best Picture designation for ‘Rise’, the Denis Villeneuve sci-fi epic.

Do you think Timothee Chalamet is a threat to other young actors in Hollywood?