Why Rupert Grint ditched the Harry Potter reunion

On January 1, 2022, ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary’ was aired to make the fans of the film franchise get on a nostalgia trip. While it was a great documentary, there was one mystery that boggled the fans? Why wasn’t Rupert Grint physically there?

At the turn of the New Year 2022, HBO Max gave the perfect new year’s gift to the fans of the Harry Potter saga. A Harry Potter reunion took place, where many cast members were present, along with the main three leads, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson. It was a great trip down the memory lane as it went back in time during the casting for the first film and step by step, we journeyed through the entire franchise. Most fans just watched the documentary in wonder the first time around. However, as more time has passed, the fans are busy finding more details that were mostly missed during the initial viewing. There was one ‘hard to believe’ theory that said that Rupert Grint wasn’t present during the reunion. The reunion episode was shot in London, while Rupert was in Toronto, Canada. Well, there is sufficient evidence to back up this claim.

Rupert Grint wasn’t at the Harry Potter reunion in person

Harry Potter reunion missed by Rupert Grint

The eagle-eyed fans were on the task of finding the mistakes that must have happened during the shoot. Some of them were deliberately kept hidden by the producers. The Rupert Grint not being in London at the time of the shooting was one such theory. At first, there was the whole Emma Watson and Emma Roberts mix-up. A picture of Emma Roberts was used instead of Watson’s. There was also the blooper regarding the famous twins George and Fred, Ron’s brothers. Their names were switched accidentally. Well, they look so alike that this error could have been pardoned. Now, this Rupert Grint thing has also blown up which has the fans speculating about the possible reasons for Rupert not being present during the shoot and HBO hiding it from the fans.

Why Rupert Grint ditched the Harry Potter reunion

In November 2021, the reports said that Rupert Grint was busy shooting a Netflix series in Toronto during that time. The photos from that shoot were also shared by Daily Mail. Also, in the end, credits of the documentary, a specific mention of the ‘Toronto crew’ could be seen. So, can it all mean that Rupert actually was not physically present during the shoot and perhaps, he was edited into the documentary to create an illusion of him being there? This theory seems pretty believable given all the clues, but then there is a bigger problem with this. He was seen holding Emma’s hands in one of the scenes from the reunion. It couldn’t be possible with just editing. So, what’s the deal here?

Apparently, as the theory was discussed more, there was a fan who finally decoded the ‘hand holding’ mystery. In the other scenes of the documentary, Emma can be seen with her nails painted black. When the scenes with Rupert take place, her nails are painted in glittery gold colour. It was even though she was wearing the same costume. Hence, it can be said with certainty that it was another person’s hand that Rupert held during the shoot in Toronto, which was later edited to make it look like Emma’s. Well, that’s impressive.

Despite these minor hiccups, the ‘Harry Potter Reunion Special’ was a major hit and gave us some major emotional moments. It was much needed in these trying times of the pandemic. We hope that Rob, Harry and Hermoine’s heartwarming friendship stays as good as this forever!

Tell us in the comments what did you think of the reunion episode? Also, tell us who was your favourite character you missed at the reunion?