Homeland Star Rupert Friend Joins The Cast Of Wes Anderson’s Roald Dahl Movie

If rumours are to be believed, Rupert Friend could also be joining Wes Anderson in his upcoming project, Roald Dahl’s ‘The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More’.

From the past couple of weeks, we have heard quite a lot of stories about the casting of Roald Dahl’s ‘The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More’. Where we were sure about big names like Benedict Cumberbatch, Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel, and Ben Kingsley joining the project, recent news stories suggest that a new star will also soon be joining Wes Anderson in his adaptation. And the star is none other than the very talented Rupert Friend. Yes, you are hearing it right. Rupert Friend will also be seen in ‘The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More’ according to Deadline.

Dahl’s collection of seven short stories, “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More”, was published in 1977 and is a blend of fiction and nonfiction. The titular character Henry Sugar (Cumberbatch) is a man who learns to see through objects and foretell the future. This all leads to Henry Sugar eluding mafia thugs, collaborating with a Hollywood makeup artist, and establishing orphanages all over the world.

This is not the first collaboration between Friend and Anderson

This will be Friend and Anderson’s third collaboration since the two previously collaborated on Anderson’s latest film ‘The French Dispatch’ and his upcoming feature ‘Asteroid City’.

What role will Rupert Friend be playing in this adaptation?

Anderson, who will direct the film and also wrote the script based on Dahl’s original material, is claimed to have divided it into three chapters. Cumberbatch, who will appear in multiple characters, will be the common thread that runs through each chapter. According to sources, Friend will play the lead in one of the three chapters of the film. The roles that Patel, Fiennes, and Kingsley will portray are presently unknown.

Netflix has acquired exclusive rights to the entire Dahl catalogue

Netflix bought the exclusive adaptation rights to the complete Dahl catalogue in September of last year, and this adaptation of ‘The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More’ is the result of that acquisition. Since the acquisition, the streaming service has been said to be working on a “unique universe” of shows and films based on some of Dahl’s most well-known works, including a series from Taika Waititi and Phil Johnston set in the world of ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ and a ‘Matilda The Musical’ adaptation.

