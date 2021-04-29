Ruby Rose Is Back, But There’s No Place For Kate Kane In Batwoman Season 3

Will we see Kate Kane aka Ruby Rose again in ‘Batwoman’?

After Ruby Rose quit ‘Batwoman’ after season 1, fans have been wondering if she will make a comeback. However, to save the series, Javicia Leslie was roped in to play the character of Ryan Wilder in the second season. Now that the second season revolves around Ryan Wilder, will Ruby be interested in reprising her role of Kate Kane? Let’s find out.

What does Ruby Rose have to say about reprising her role as Kate Kane?

Is Ruby coming back to ‘Batwoman’?

In a conversation with “Comic Book Movie”, Ruby expressed her willingness to return to the series. She stated, “I would totally do it. I don’t think it would serve the story because I think building the new Batwoman is more important than going back too far into Kate Kane, but, of course, I would, I would absolutely do anything they wanted as far as that [Laughs]. I haven’t watched the whole thing, but I’ve watched a couple of episodes, and I think how they’re handling it is beautiful. I think it’s her time to shine”.

Well, with this enthusiasm, we just need to see how writers would fit her in the storyline along with Ryan Wilder.

What was the real reason behind Ruby Rose quitting the show?

It was earlier speculated that Ruby left the show because of the injuries she suffered during the shooting. However, Ruby, and even the creators of ‘Batwoman’, certainly denied the injuries to be the reason behind her leaving the show. In an interview with “Entertainment Weekly”, Ruby said, “It wasn’t so much [the injury], especially because after we wrapped up, we didn’t get to finish the real finale because of COVID. You know, you have time in quarantine and sort of isolation to just think about a lot of different things and what you want to achieve in life and what you want to do”.

She also mentioned that it was pretty difficult for her to play the lead role in a superhero series. She further emphasised that being a lead in any movie or TV series is not easy. Talking about her injuries, she said that she was still recovering at that time, which made it even more difficult for her to film.

Are you excited to see Ruby again in ‘Batwoman’? Let us know in the comments down below.