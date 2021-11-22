Rohit Shetty To Make Indian Captain Marvel And Here’s Who Will Play The Lead

Although Indian cinema has never fallen short of creative madness, Rohit Shetty initiated his own brand of filmmaking craziness by blending mind-blowing action sequences, on-point comedy, and drama. The director dreams of taking his cop universe in Bollywood to the level of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While this sounds highly unconventional, there is no one better than Shetty to take on this mad pursuit. Keep reading to find out the latest development in Shetty’s cop-verse!

Rohit Shetty has left an everlasting mark on Bollywood with his ‘Golmaal’ series that tickled audiences for over four films. While the director earned resonating applause for his comedic genius, with time, he established himself as a true action filmmaker, all thanks to his Cop Universe, inspired by none other than the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s ‘Avengers‘. Rohit Shetty is now aiming for bigger achievements and gearing up to expand his Super Cop Universe by bestowing it with a female officer.

SHETTY’S PRIZED COP-VERSE

When ‘Singham’ featuring Ajay Devgn came out in theatres, little did we know it would pave the way for something that will be cited as the Bollywood counterpart for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe commenced with ‘Singham’ and expanded into ‘Singham Returns’ with Devgn reprising his role. It also presented ‘Simmba’ with Ranveer Singh in the titular role.

While ‘Singham’ came out in 2011, Rohit Shetty did not get the idea for a Cop Universe until 2012 when he watched MCU’s ‘Avengers’ and got inspired. It was then that the filmmaker decided he would be creating a universe with regular characters just as Marvel. However, since Marvel had access to a massive budget unlike the coffers in Bollywood, Shetty had to compromise and settle with a Cop Universe instead of one with superheroes.

While explaining his decision, the filmmaker expressed during an interview,

“Whatever happens in America, Hollywood, happens here ten years down the line. That’s been the theory always”.

And sure enough, Shetty could truly spark his Cop Universe with ‘Simmba’ in 2018, years after Marvel kickstarted its franchise.

Nevertheless, the director has been successful in bringing everything together and establishing a high-stakes Cop Universe. With the latest release ‘Sooryavanshi’, his third cop, Akshay Kumar‘s Veer, takes the centre stage and Devgn and Singh drop in for cameo appearances, too. However, like any other filmmaker, Rohit Shetty does not want to stop here and wants to expand his vision by bringing a female police officer into his Super-Cop Universe. The idea is to have such a strong officer that she lives up to the standards of Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as per the filmmaker.

The question remains: when can we expect the film featuring the female cop to be out? In 2019, before the pandemic was a far-fetched reality, Shetty remarked that although he has a ‘story in mind’, it will take him a year to plan it and more time to execute it in order to ‘complete the universe’. However, these plans were thwarted due to the Covid scare. Even his completed project ‘Sooryanvanshi’ experienced a 29-month long release delay.

Shetty has most recently promised that whenever he starts the film with the character of a woman cop in the centre, the movie will be a “bigger scale film”, surpassing the level of ‘Singham’ and ‘Sooryavanshi’.

THE INDIAN CAPTAIN MARVEL

While Shetty takes his sweet time in ushering a female cop into his Cop Universe, let’s take a look at the stars who are in the running to lead his film. One of the most befitting choices would be Kareena Kapoor Khan who has worked with Shetty in the ‘Golmaal’ movies. The actress carries the gusto and craziness necessitated to be a leading cop in a Rohit Shetty film and combat criminals.

Furthermore, if Rohit Shetty is really thinking of establishing the Indian counterpart of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he should not look anywhere else and sign Priyanka Chopra. Chopra will bring global appeal to the Cop Universe and expose it to audiences worldwide. Not to forget, since she worked as a fearless FBI agent in ‘Quantico‘, this role would be right up her alley.

Katrina Kaif, who starred as Kumar’s love interest in ‘Sooryavanshi’, also demanded Shetty to make a movie with a female cop and cast her as the lead. While we don’t see how that will be possible, considering she was a doctor in ‘Sooryavanshi’, she would be a great match for the role due to her impeccable fitness and acumen for action scenes. It will be fascinating to see who finally takes the title of the first female cop in Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe. Till then, fans can take delight in ‘Sooryavanshi’ and wait for Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’, starring Ranveer Singh in a double role.

