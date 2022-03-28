Robert Pattinson’s Batman Has Scared George Clooney Forever

George Clooney’s Batman film was a major flop at the box office. Robert Pattinson, the new DC Batman, revealed that he found it extremely difficult to wear the Bat-suit that Clooney wore in ‘Batman and Robin’.

‘The Batman’, starring Robert Pattinson releases in the first week of March. Pattinson has been going around talking about all the amazing experiences he had on the sets of the film. However, it’s not all goody good for him. He recently revealed that while auditioning for the role of Batman in the Matt Reeves directed the film, he wore the suit worn by ‘Batman and Robin’ actor George Clooney who once donned the suit in the 1990s for a single film. Although the Batman film he starred in is incidentally known as one of the worst films made on the Dark Knight. Wearing Clooney’s suit wasn’t an easy task for Pattinson as he revealed during an interview that it was hugely uncomfortable for him to wear the suit.

Back in 2010, it was widely reported that there was bad blood between the two actors. It was also said that perhaps George was jealous of Pattinson for being a new age heartthrob. However, it seemed highly unlikely then since George has a dedicated fan base that still considers him the ‘perfect male specimen’. With Robert taking on the role of Batman, which George also did but failed to impress the viewers, jealousy can raise their head this time for real. The reaction to the trailer of ‘The Batman’ has been really good and it might mean that Pattison might actually be able to outdo Clooney.

Robert seems extremely excited about the film as well. He has been going around talking about how he prepared for the role. In one such recent interview with Eiga, he talked about how he prepared intensely for the role.

However, nothing matched his experience of wearing the Bat-suit Clooney wore in his film. Robert said, “I think (the screen test suit) was George Clooney… It looks cool, but it feels like a nightmare. I can’t move. I was sweating all the time, and I was scared that I couldn’t do anything with this (laughs),” Pattinson said while he talked about donning Clooney’s Batsuit while screen testing for The Batman.

“My suit is not only very cool, but it’s also incredibly well designed. Even if I play a fight scene with a lot of movement, I can move anyway,” He further added.

It’s not a new practice in Hollywood for actors to wear the costumes donned by actors who had previously played the same roles. Henry Cavill said that during the screen test for ‘Man of Steel’, he wore the suit previously worn by Christopher Reeves. Christian Bale also wore Van Kilmer’s suit during his screen test.

Starring Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz, ‘The Batman’ is all set to hit the screens on March 4, 2022. The film also stars Paul Dano playing the bad guy. With such an interesting cast and a master director Matt Reeves at the helm, the trailer has kept the audiences engaged. As per the director and Pattinson, the film takes a whole different look at the myth of the character and will diverge from the version of the character last seen in Ben Affleck and Zack Snyder directed films.

DKODING thinks that ‘The Batman’ is an extremely important film for DC as it might decide the future of the franchise. Also, given the information about the film available on the internet, we are sure in for a treat!

Tell us in the comments if you think ‘The Batman’ will meet the fans’ high expectations. Also, tell us what’s your favourite version of the iconic character.

