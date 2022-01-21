Robert Pattinson trolled an interview while promoting his movie ‘Water for Elephants’ (2011) by narrating to the interviewer a story about him going to a circus once and a clown dying there on the spot.

Interviews are a big and constant part of the lives of celebrities, especially actors. They have to give interviews as interviews are a core part of promoting films. Generally, what happens is if an actor has a movie coming out, he/she goes on a talk show or social media platform where he/she gets interviewed about their work on the film and other such things.

But sometimes the interviews are not as interesting as the actor expects them to be, interviews can also be boring, and the actor has to adapt to the situation to survive such interviews and that is exactly what Robert Pattinson did while promoting his film ‘Water for Elephants’ back in 2011.

Robert Pattinson Took Advantage Of A Dead Clown To Troll An Interviewer

What Actually Happened?

Back in 2011, Robert Pattinson was promoting his movie ‘Water for Elephants’ on talk shows and other various channels. One such platform was Today.com where he was interviewed. But the interviewer asked the same stale question making the interview more boring than it already was.

Robert then tried to make the interview a bit fun for himself and replied to the interviewer’s question about if he had ever dreamt of joining of circus as a kid, to which Robert replied, “No! The first time I went to a circus, somebody died … one of the clowns died”. When the interviewer asked Robert how did the clown die? He replied, “His little car exploded (laughing about how bad of a story he made up) … the joke car exploded on him”.

The interviewer was shocked, he awkwardly laughed for a few seconds and picked himself up from the abyss of awkwardness that he had fallen into and moved on to other questions.

Robert Explained the Whole Funny Improv Later

At the Berlin premiere of the movie, he explained the whole situation:

“I actually made the whole thing up, I said it on a show … it was early in the morning, and it was day after the New York premiere and the interviewer asked what my experience in circus was and I was like … Oh God! I have got nothing interesting to say … I went like the first time I went to a circus, the clown died, the interviewer was so shocked he doesn’t do pretty much interview after that … I don’t know why I said it.”

The audience laughed as Robert explained the funny incident.