Robert Pattinson To Be Replaced By Ethan Hawke As Batman

WB’s ‘Batwheels’ new Batman, Ethan Hawke, is geared up for the animated series! Let’s find out more about it!

Robert Pattinson’s debut Marvel film, The Batman, is one of the most eagerly anticipated films currently on the release schedule. On the other hand, the Gotham saviour is a character that everyone across the world adores and whose popularity is enormous. One cannot dispute that DC will want to shed more money from this successful business. So another Cape Crusader has joined the league.

HIGHLIGHTS —

WB’s ‘Batwheels’ new Batman

Who will accompany ‘Batwheels’ new Batman?

What will ‘Batwheels’ be about?

WB’s ‘Batwheels’ new Batman

Warner Bros. is developing an animated series for preschool-aged children that will feature many of DC Comics’ heroes and their most iconic automobiles that will talk. It will be a cross-venture between HBO Max and Cartoon Network and will air next year.

Video Credits: Regularjosh1

While this project, tilted ‘Batwheels’, has been teased for some time, new information is finally getting revealed. Actor Ethan Hawke will lend his voice for the role of the caped crusader. Jacob Bertrand, who will voice Bam the Batmobile, announced a virtual event honouring the premiere of Cartoonito, WarnerMedia Kids & Family’s new preschool program. The show got planned to revolve around a group of sentients, crime-fighting vehicles created by the Batcomputer that set out to clean up Gotham City’s streets. It is DC’s first effort into the preschool animation industry. Marvel has been a steady presence in recent years with shows such as ‘Marvel Super Hero Adventures’ and ‘Spidey and His Amazing Friend’.

Related: Robert Pattinson Ready To Quit The Batman Movies

Who will accompany ‘Batwheels’ new Batman?

Aside from Ethan Hawke as Batman, Jacob Bertrand will play Bam, the alleged name of the Batmobile and the commander of the squad. He is described as having a strong sense of justice and tries his best to lead the crew, even if he is not always confident, he is capable of doing so. Finally, the other Batwheels realise they can count on him as a great teammate as well as a friend.

Who will accompany ‘Batwheels’ new Batman?

Jordan Reed will play Redbird, Robin’s sports car, which is “the team’s younger brother, constantly eager to prove himself a suitable sidekick to Bam, but capable of holding his own on a mission. He is animated, curious and asks a lot of questions like a young detective.

Madigan Kacmar will play Bibi, Batgirl’s fearless and bold motorcycle. She is the quickest of the Batwheels but also the smallest. Thus, she tends to be impulsive and go right into the action without a strategy.

Related: Before Becoming Batman, Robert Pattinson Tortured Himself To Prepare For Roles

Noah Bentley got cast in the role of Buff, a Bat-monster truck. He is the team’s “muscle”, capable of ploughing through or running over any obstacle in his path. But he is also the team’s heart — a gentle behemoth who is unaware of his own strength.

Video Credits: The Fan Club

Lilimar got cast as Batwing, who is said to be the most sophisticated and confident member of the squad. The new animated series will also reunite the Bat-family, with Hawke as Batman, AJ Hudson as Duke Thomas aka Robin, and Leah Lewis as Cassandra Cain aka Batgirl. ‘Batwheels’ will get produced by Warner Bros. Animation with executive producers Sam Register and Michael G. Stern. It also includes supervising producer Simon J. Smith and Steven Fink of Bang Zoom Ltd. The release date for the children’s series did not get disclosed.

‘Batwheels’ storyline

As per We Got This Covered report, the synopsis for ‘Batwheels’ reads, “They are a team of incredible crime fighters who have banded together to oppose evil, combat crime and clean up the streets of Gotham City. They are okay. They are NOT Batman and Robin. They are the Batwheels – an awesome group of sentient super-powered crime-fighting vehicles defending Gotham City alongside Batman, Robin, Batgirl, and a host of DC Super Heroes. Having just been created by the Batcomputer, our heroes are essentially kids with little to no life experience”.

Video Credits: Cartoonito

‘Batwheels’ will join a lineup of preschool-oriented shows that will be available on HBO Max and Cartoon Network. However, HBO Max is growing its adult animated television series lineup with a Scooby-Doo spinoff series, a Clone High revival, and Fired on Mars, an existential workplace comedy set on a modern tech company’s Martian campus.

Tell us if you are excited to watch ‘Batwheels’ in the comments!