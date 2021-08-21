Robert Pattinson Thinks He Is A Useless Actor

That’s right! Robert Pattinson thinks his acting skills are useless. Here are all the details!

Imagine one of the finest English actors of Hollywood declaring his acting skills as useless. Wouldn’t that be a weird way to sell themselves to make headlines? Well, Robert Pattinson didn’t think so when he bared it all in an interview with one of the leading media outlets.

Highlights —

Robert Pattinson is a bad actor

The audience is unsure about the new Batman movie

The ‘Twilight’ actor has had an array of movies to showcase his talent. Be it his role as Edward Cullen in ‘The Twilight Saga’ film series or his critically acclaimed performance in ‘Water for Elephants’, the actor has always managed to save face. While critics have had their fair moments of sharing their praises of the actor’s acting skills, some audience members think that Robert Pattinson doesn’t know acting. Read on to know more.

ROBERT PATTINSON IS A BAD ACTOR

If one were to name the most influential actors, one would think of Joaquin Phoenix, Denzel Washington, Leonardo Di Carpio, Tom Hardy, and perhaps of Robert Pattinson. Titled one of the ‘100 most influential people in the world’ by “Time” magazine and even featured in the ‘Forbes Celebrity 100 list’, RP has proven that he is so much more than what some may think of him. However, Pattinson somehow seems to be in disbelief of why he is considered so “influential” as his acting skills are no great shakes.

Video Credits: wolfgirlbabe

During an interview with “The Guardian”, Pattinson confessed to not having found the confidence of playing roles without being anxious about it. He shares that he only knows how to play scenes in three ways and that he’s nervous in every single movie. Having the back-to-work jitters is normal and fans would understand that, but underselling himself as he does in the next part of the interview is odd. The actor believes that he’s a catastrophist. In his own words, he’s always thinking that “the worst-case scenario is going to happen“.

RELATED: Bored George Clooney Taking A Break From His Perfect Marriage

He further goes on to say that he feels very intimidated with his co-stars, this time around it’s Willem Dafoe, whom he stars with in the movie ‘The Lighthouse’. The actor even explains his regular dose of punch-in-the-face, twirl-around-to-create-dizziness, and for himself a gag that enables him to bring out the creativity. To be precise,

“Because I don’t know how to act, I kind of wanted to somehow make it real, and one of the ways I’ve always thought makes that a little bit easier is if you shake up your physical state just before action. You end up walking into a scene having a different feeling”.

Robert Pattinson is a bad actor

THE AUDIENCE IS UNSURE ABOUT THE NEW BATMAN MOVIE

After the success of ‘The Twilight Saga’, the actor decided to take a break from the celebrity glam world and make a move to some independent films. While these films did extremely well, with two of them being premiered at the 2014 Cannes Film festival and another two at the 65th Berlin International Film Festival, the actor seemed to have done very well away from mainstream Hollywood.

RELATED: Robert Pattinson Has Annoyed The Whole Batman Crew

It wasn’t until 2020 that Pattinson’s return was noticed in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’. His noteworthy performance opened up opportunities beyond imagination. After being loved by fans as Edward Cullen for many years, the actor will soon be seen as the next Batman in the upcoming Matt Reeves’ superhero film ‘The Batman’. However, critics of the actor are not sure if he will be able to live up to the legends that have played the role of the superhero, including popular names like George Clooney, Christian Bale, Michael Keaton, Ben Affleck, Adam West, and more.

Being the lead in ‘The Twilight Saga’ certainly did bring the big bucks home but it also led to many criticisms that ultimately called Rob a bad actor. Critics on Twitter have judged him on his acting skills based on the 5-part movie series. One tweet read,

It’s unfair to pigeon hole Robert Pattinson as the bad actor from Twilight



He’s also the bad actor from Harry Potter — Puzzle Bitch (@_KatieWags) May 19, 2019

“It’s unfair to pigeonhole Robert Pattinson as the bad actor from Twilight. He’s also the bad actor from Harry Potter”. A second tweet said, “Robert Pattinson pathetic bad actor quit now (I’m available any day of the week and I can fake a British accent)”.

robert pattinson pathetic bad actor quit now (im available any day of the week and i can fake a british accent) — via🍄 (@pixiedarko) May 25, 2021

Many other comments also suggested that Rob wasn’t that bad an actor, but they do think he would not do justice to the role of Batman. “Robert Pattinson is maybe in truth not a bad actor but please not Batman”, expressed a tweet. Another tweet in agreement also read, “If Robert Pattinson becomes Batman it will be the first Batman movie I refuse to watch. He might be good, he might be bad. I just do not like him as an actor period”.

If Robert Pattinson becomes Batman it will be the first Batman movie I refuse to watch. He might be good, he might be bad. I just do not like him as an actor period. — Sound In Reverse (@SIR_Gaming) May 17, 2019

Robert Pattinson is maybe in truth not a bad actor but please not Batman. — Wendy Gabriella (@gabriellawendy) May 17, 2019

Would Robert Pattinson make for a good Bruce Wayne in the upcoming Batman movie? Do you think Robert Pattinson doesn’t know acting? Let us know in the comment section below