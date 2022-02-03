Robert Pattinson Terrified About Losing The Batman Role After Cast Leak

We’re not kidding! Robert Pattinson was literally terrified that he would lose his role in the new Batman movie after the casting was leaked.

We know now that Robert Pattinson is confirmed to play the next Bruce Wayne for Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’. However, before the confirmation, when there were only speculations in the market, Pattinson revealed that he was sure that he would be refused the role after the casting was leaked.

Robert Pattinson on how he thought he would be turned down for the role

What did Robert Pattinson have to say about ‘The Batman’ before?

Robert Pattinson was nervous about losing the role in ‘The Batman’ movie

Robert Pattinson recently revealed that the media attention around his casting as Batman made him fearful of being turned down for the part. In a conversation with “Time Out”, Pattinson said he was worried about missing out on the role of the Caped Crusader because of the questions he received when promoting his picture ‘The Lighthouse’.

Robert Pattinson was scared to death about losing ‘The Batman’ role after cast leak

Pattinson explained, “I hadn’t even done the audition. It’s just nerve-wracking because I was really excited about it and you think: really, is this how I’m going to lose this role? It’s the most annoying circumstance to lose something”.

He further also added,

“Everyone was like: ‘Is that true, is that true?’ And it wasn’t true at the time, I hadn’t got the job. It was pretty terrifying”.

How Robert Pattinson made ‘The Batman’ fans angry

Earlier, Pattinson made his fans angry when he told the New York Times that Batman was not a hero, putting himself once again back in the spotlight.

Pattinson, a few months ago, said, “Batman’s not a hero, though. He’s a complicated character. I don’t think I could ever play a real hero—there’s always got to be something a little bit wrong. I think it’s because one of my eyes is smaller than the other one”.

After this statement, Pattinson was given some hard times from ‘The Batman’ fans. “I wasn’t educated about the subject”, Pattinson said to Time Out. “People got very angry about it. It’s bizarre. I still can’t understand the argument. Okay, he’s a superhero, I’m sorry! The next headline: ‘Pattinson retracts: Batman is, in fact, a superhero. He takes it back!'”

Additionally, Pattinson previously told “The Times” that he is terrified of offending Batman fans by saying the wrong thing. He said, “I just fear that when I say anything about Batman, people online are like, ‘What does this mean?’ And I don’t know! I used to be very good at censoring myself, but I’ve said so many ridiculous things over the years, so I’m always curious when I’m promoting these movies how many times I can mess up. It feels like, with every movie that comes out, there’s always one quote from me where it’s like, ‘How? What kind of out-of-body experience produced that screaming nonsense?'”

