LATEST NEWS

Robert Pattinson Finally Reveals The 40-Retake Incident That Pissed Matt Reeves

Robert Pattinson reveals the 40-retake incident that pissed Matt Reeves
Manoj Ashodia

A Delhi based filmmaker/writer perpetually trying to strike a balance between writing to survive and surviving to write. Atheist and a staunch believer in the power of storytelling as an instrumental driving force of nature.

Previous Article
The Latest Update On The Most Epic Cat Fight Between Lady Gaga And Madonna
No Newer Articles