Robert Pattinson Finally Reveals The 40-Retake Incident That Pissed Matt Reeves

‘The Batman’ has given the DC fans their new Batman, and they seemed to be loving him. However, to achieve that perfection on set, actor Robert Pattinson almost suffered an embolism when he had to do one take more than 40 times.

‘The Batman’ was released on March 4 and became an immediate success with the critics and the audience. The film not only established Matt Reeves further as a blockbuster director, but it also cemented Robert Pattinson’s place as one of the most talented actors of this generation. The film had several moments that stood out. But as fans can probably imagine, the shooting for some of those scenes was not a walk in the park.

Pattinson revealed that there was a scene in the film that took 40 takes to complete. Naturally, he did not reveal the nature of the scene instead of focusing on how difficult it was.

In an interview, the former ‘Twilight’ actor mentioned a list of difficulties he had while playing the most difficult role of his career. As per him, his struggles became right from the time he was being screen-tested for the role. During the entire shooting of the film as well, his struggles did not end. Among them were incidents such as getting a broken wrist and shooting a scene 40 times. Yes, that’s right.

In an interview posted in Insider, Robert mentioned his own ‘Stanley Kubrick’ moment when director Matt Reeves had him reshooting a scene 40 times back to back. He said that Matt Reeves was not quite satisfied with what he was offering in a particular scene. Reeves wanted him to express more emotion. Hence, he took 40 retakes back-to-back to get ‘more emotion’ out of the actor. Pattinson also joked that he was about to have an embolism. It had become that frustrating for him.

Pattison also categorically called it the worse day of the film’s shoot as he also thought that Reeves didn’t know what he was doing as a director. He thought that the scene wasn’t quite worthy of the 40 retakes that it took to master it. However, when he came around watching the film, he realized that the cowl was blocking his expression, which would have prompted Reeves to reshoot that particular sequence dozens of times.

Video Credits: Entertainment Weekly

40 is the number that Pattinson remembers. In reality, there were more than 50 retakes, as mentioned by the crew working behind the film. Robert Pattinson, however, has admired Reeves for his attention to detail and the hard work he puts into his films. It reminded fans of the legendary director Stanley Kubrick. He was known to take 100+ takes of a specific sequence to get the emotions just right.

All’s well that ends well. This hard work put into the film by both Pattinson and Reeves made history as ‘The Batman’ is on its way to becoming the highest-grossing DC film ever.

