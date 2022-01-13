How Robert Pattinson Once Rescued Himself From An Obsessive Fan

Robert Pattinson is one of Hollywood’s and the world’s most gorgeous men. In 2008 and 2009, he was named one of the “Sexiest Men Alive”, a title that he held for several years. He’s also a gentleman who has a good track record of treating the media and his fans with respect, and he wins everyone’s heart. And for these reasons, he has a sizable female following, which heightens interest in his personal life, despite his aversion to discussing his relationship in public. He was also candid about his disinterest in his newfound celebrity status and how he dealt with a stalker in the past. Keep reading to know more.

If you think Robert Pattinson is your ideal date, you might want to reconsider. He’s dull and spends the entire time talking about himself – at least, that’s what he claims! Pattinson revealed that in 2008, he fulfilled a random fan’s wish by bringing her on a date, but she was bored with his discourse and ended up ditching him.

Video Credits: missrpattz

“I was playing Salvador Dali in Spain and there was this one girl waiting outside my apartment every day for about three weeks”, Pattinson revealed to David Letterman. “There was one day when I was just so chronically bored, I said to her, ‘Do you want to just go to dinner or something? No one else wants to hang out with me’”.

“Her parents had a restaurant, she took me there I complained about everything in my life for about two hours, then she gave me the bill to pay and was never back outside my apartment ever again.”

Robert Pattinson saved himself from an obsessive fan

That is one method of removing a stalker from your life. Since then, the ‘Breaking Dawn’ actor claims to have reverted to a more traditional celebrity escape mechanism: disguises.

So, who is Robert Pattinson dating at present?

Robert Pattinson has dated a few stunning ladies in the past, including his well-known ex-girlfriend Kristen Stewart, his ‘Twilight’ co-star, and their on-screen and off-screen chemistry was unrivalled. However, they broke up in 2013 after Kristen was discovered cheating on him, and their relationship history and breakup were widely publicised at the time. Pattinson then dated singer-songwriter FKA Twigs for three years before calling it quits. Twigs allegedly experienced a lot of backlash from Robert’s female admirers for dating him, which led to their breakup. This could also be one of the reasons Robert keeps his dating life private.

Suki Waterhouse is the woman Robert Pattinson has been dating since 2018. Despite the fact that they are very private and rarely seen together, they were photographed together at the start of the year. They’re also dealing with engagement rumours, as a source close to the couple said that they’re planning to tie the knot towards the end of the year. Suki posted a selfie of herself in her bedroom on Instagram, where we could see a photo frame in the distance with Suki and Robert kissing. Though the image was blurry, it was the only voluntary hint we received from the actors, and we were delighted to see the cute couple together.

Hope we get to see this couple tie the knot soon. Let us know in the comments down below how much you want to see them as a couple.