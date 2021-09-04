Robert Pattinson loves taking on weird roles

The next Batman, Robert Pattinson is fond of portraying characters that have an absurd streak and that speak truthfully about our complex human condition.

Robert Pattinson featured in one of the most unique films of 2019, ‘The Lighthouse’. In the film, the actor presented an astounding version of himself that we had never witnessed before. Robert Pattinson admitted that he wanted to do something weird and he definitely met his ambitions.

Robert Pattinson was in awe of ‘The Lighthouse’ director Robert Eggers when he watched his brilliant horror film ‘The Witch’. Although the actor was apprehensive of doing a horror film or a period piece, as is Robert Eggers’ trademark, he confessed, on meeting the director, that he wants to do a weird role. The actor recalled, in a conversation with “Screen Daily,

“We talked about a couple of things which were more conventional, but also big and kind of gothic. I’m always a little wary of playing in an English period [production], so I said to him, ‘I just want to do something weird’. And then he sent me (The Lighthouse)”.

When Pattinson finally received the pitch for a gothic-styled film set in the 19th century New England within the confines of a lighthouse, the actor could not grasp the film because of “its multiple different tones”. As a matter of fact, it is difficult to pin down ‘The Lighthouse’ to a specific tone, genre, or theme. It’s as evasive as a film can get.

Eventually, Robert and Robert teamed up for the crazy, desolate, and time-bending journey ‘The Lighthouse’ turned out to be and more than fulfilled Robert Pattinson’s ambition of doing something weird.

Pattinson’s role in the film is regarded as the best performance of his career. He was unhinged, erratic, and mind-blowing. No Pattinson fan can miss out on ‘The Lighthouse’.

BIRTH OF AN ACTING MARVEL

Although Robert Pattinson admitted his desire of doing weird roles with ‘The Lighthouse’, ‘weird’ has been constant throughout his career.

To start with, his breakthrough role as Edward in the ‘Twilight‘ movies is absurd through and through. He is a century-old vampire who falls in love with a human teenager, marries her, miraculously impregnates her and somehow, after a lot of drama, ends up spending a happily ever after. Weird, right?

When he did venture from mainstream to art-house and serious roles, Robert Pattinson continued to sign unconventional roles. His latest one being a preacher in Netflix’s ‘The Devil All The Time’. His delivery of the now-famous monologue involving “delusions” also went viral on the internet, thanks to yet another bizarre accent by him.

He stole all the spotlight in the multi-star film with a stingy screen time of less than 30 minutes. No one thought he could top the madness he portrayed in ‘The Lighthouse’, especially the disconcerting masturbation scene, but here we are, sharing gifs of Robert Pattinson screaming the word delusions like he is possessed by some spirit once again.

In addition, Robert Pattinson’s filmography of distinct and weird roles dates back to 2012 with David Cronenberg’s drama-thriller ‘Cosmopolis’.

He plays a twisted billionaire who sets out on a path of self-sabotage and the incredible performance marks the onset of a huge shift in his career. It deleted Robert, the vampire guy, and announced the arrival of Robert Pattinson the character actor, regardless of how weird his roles are.

Other Robert Pattinson gems you cannot miss out on include ‘Good Time’, ‘Map to the Stars’, ‘High Life’, ‘The Rover’, and ‘The Lost City of Z’. However, if you truly adulate Pattinson, chances are, you might have already watched many of these films.

In each of these roles, he is bringing something different to the table. He has shown that not only is he a serious actor, but also he is not a one-trick pony. Robert Pattinson wants to ace all kinds of roles, regardless of how weird they are.

Long gone are the Harry Potter days when we mourned the loss of Cedric Diggory, as the actor has erased all traces of that boyish charm. The new Robert Pattinson is a serious acting marvel, means business, and deserves to achieve more in his career.

