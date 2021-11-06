Robert Pattinson Is The Laziest Batman Ever And Here’s All The Proof

Is Robert Pattinson the laziest Batman ever? Let’s find out from the famous actor himself!

The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves, will present a new take on the character. It will star a slew of well-known villains, including Paul Dano as the Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, and Colin Farrell as the Penguin. It also stars Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon and Andy Serkis as Alfred, the trusty butler. However, it is star Robert Pattinson‘s laziness that has caught everyone’s attention.

He is vengeance.



Catch the new trailer for The Batman featuring Colin Farrell's Penguin, Paul Dano's Riddler, Robert Pattinson's Batman, and Zoë Kravitz's Catwoman. #DCFanDome https://t.co/2D5bYtR3lS pic.twitter.com/PMN3eRR9gZ — IGN (@IGN) October 17, 2021

Robert Pattinson had quit working out and prepping for his role as Bruce Wayne a while ago. The actor was in London, where he was spending time alone with his girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse. They were staying in an apartment supplied by the “Batman” team. He had to shoot for the DC film, but production got suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak. The studio hired a trainer to help Pattinson bulk up for his role as Batman, but he refused to work out during the lockdown.

Pattinson told GQ that his trainer left him with a Bosu ball, a single weight, and an earnest appeal to utilise both, but he ignored her instructions. He felt that if you are always working out, you are contributing to the problem. He believed that it was the individual’s responsibility to set a precedent. Nobody was doing anything like this in the 1970s. According to Pattinson, even James Dean did not have an exceptionally ripped body. He went on to say that when he was the star of the Twilight franchise, he got told to take his shirt off and then put it back on again. Pattinson called his ‘Batman’ co-star Zoe Kravitz the day before the interview, and she told him that she worked out five times a week. Pattinson, on the other hand, was doing nothing to get in shape.

Robert Pattinson is the laziest Batman ever and here’s all the proof in his own words

Fans of Batman were disappointed to find, following the release of the interview, that Pattinson was not properly preparing for his role. They claim that the caped crusader is always in good shape and has a well-built physique. As a result, they chastised Pattinson, with some even accusing him of laziness. Fan came to their social media account to express his concern about whether or not he is taking this duty seriously. Despite his belief that working out all of the time is not required for many roles, Batman’s character is founded on physical fitness and plays a significant part. He is always striving to better himself physically, psychologically, and intellectually.

One concerned fan went on to say, “I hope Pattinson does not ruin Matt Reeves’ hard work in making this picture as true to the books as possible.” Another person compared him to Ben Affleck and Christian Bale, both of whom have a structured fitness routine. One admirer claimed that Robert Pattinson was not as invested as Affleck and Bale. One person even stated that he was simply lazy. Though he understood not wanting to exacerbate men’s body image concerns, exercise is essential for good health.

If this is true I’m not thrilled to hear it, Batman is the epitome of peak physical fitness so anyone who has the role needs to respect that. You know what you’re getting yourself into when you go for the part of Batman — Villains of DC 🃏 (@VillainsOfDC_) May 12, 2020

Many others were irritated by his apathy. They felt it did not fit the role of a character who is supposed to be swinging, climbing and jumping off rooftops and engaging in hand-to-hand fighting. Batman must be physically fit to do all of this and combat criminals and villains. While the other believed that Batman lacked superpowers! He needs to get in shape if he is going to be the ninja beast Gotham deserves or requires.

The previous teaser for the film, which debuted over a year ago at 2020’s DC FanDome event, provided only a sliver of a look at the picture, based on the limited amount of material that Reeves was able to shoot before COVID-19 forced production to halt in March 2020. Filming was also halted again in September of that year, just a few days after it had resumed after Pattinson tested positive for COVID.

Video Credits: Warner Bros. Pictures

Recently ‘The Batman’ trailer was launched at DC FanDome. The movie was supposed to get released on 21st June, but it got pushed back to 1st October. It will now be available in theatres on 4th March 2022.