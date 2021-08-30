Robert Pattinson Has A Fondness For Taking Up Weird Roles

When Robert Pattinson started his acting journey, he was considered to be an actor who could only play fantasy heartthrob roles. Since then, Robert Pattinson has transformed his career with the help of very different and unconventional movie roles, here’s how.

While Robert Pattinson is widely known as an actor today, that is not how his career started out. As a child, Robert Pattinson worked as a model, not an actor. This was because his mother was working in a modelling agency, so having Robert Pattinson be a child model seemed like a logical and reasonable decision at the time. Robert Pattinson was only twelve years old when he first started modelling.

Highlights —

How Robert Pattison reformed his career after finishing the ‘Twilight’ franchise

Robert Pattinson’s unusual movie roles

The actor’s unique take on playing Batman

In his late teens, Robert Pattinson left behind his modelling career. This was mainly because he grew up and stopped looking like the kind of child model that most agencies wanted at the time. In 1991, the now-former model tried to launch a music career. This did not become his claim to fame but did help him during his acting roles. In ‘Twilight’, Robert Pattinson was able to play the piano himself and without any assistance, thanks to his prior knowledge of music. Like many thespians, Robert Pattinson’s acting career began when he started participating in high school productions and got himself involved with local drama groups. These roles got him an agent, who then helped Robert Pattinson get TV and movie roles.

The ‘Remember Me’ star’s big break came about in 2005 when he appeared in a ‘Harry Potter’ movie. He played a character named Cedric Diggory, and his work in the movie was extremely well received. Finally, in 2008, Robert Pattinson starred as the male lead in ‘Twilight’. This became his most notable project at that time. Seeing how he had only been playing somewhat ordinary fictional characters, it is not a big surprise that Robert Pattinson wants to do weird roles now.

Robert Pattinson’s true thoughts on ‘Twilight’

It is true that the ‘Twilight’ movies have a strong and dedicated fan base, but the movies are widely considered to be sub-par entertainment. Many other movies and TV shows have occasionally poked fun at ‘Twilight’ for not being good entertainment. Due to ‘Twilight’ having such an infamous reputation, starring in the movie actually hurt Robert Pattinson’s image as an actor. Audiences and industry members alike could now only see Robert Pattinson as a brooding vampire in a teenage fantasy romance, instead of the serious actor that Robert Pattinson wanted to be.

Related: Robert Pattinson Thinks He Is A Useless Actor

Video Credits: Goodbye Reality

Despite being the male lead in ‘Twilight’, Robert Pattinson has gained popularity for his unfavourable opinions on the series. There have been many interviews where the actor has openly criticised ‘Twilight’ for not making any sense or being stupid at times.

On ‘The Howard Stern Show’, Robert Pattinson even went on to share how he was almost fired from ‘Twilight’ due to being at odds with the creative team that was making it.

This open admission of not liking ‘Twilight’ helped Robert Pattinson become better perceived by most audiences who also did not like ‘Twilight’.

Robert Pattinson’s Indie Film Roles

Robert Pattinson’s unusual movie roles

Related: Robert Pattinson Is Smothered By His Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse’s Love

After ‘Twilight’ ended, Robert Pattinson steered away from blockbusters and went on to star in smaller films. This is also another reason that many people thought Robert Pattinson wants to do weird roles. Almost all of the actor’s roles were now are highly unusual characters in experimental low budget movies. This is evidenced by some of his work in projects like ‘Good Time’ or ‘Rover’. In fact, when the actor met Robert Eggers in order to discuss his role in the movie ‘The Lighthouse’, he specifically mentioned wanting to do “something weird”.

The New ‘Batman’ Movie

Video Credits: FilmStar Trailer

The final piece of evidence indicating that Robert Pattinson wants to do weird roles in the upcoming ‘Batman‘ movie. In the trailer, it is very obvious that Pattinson’s Batman is like no other that has come before. The film is also based on comics that explore Batman’s mental health and make him a hero who carries much trauma. This further makes the point that Robert Pattinson is done playing conventional characters. The actor is clearly looking to push the edge of the envelope and deliver very original and non-traditional performances.

What do you think of Robert Pattinson’s affinity for the weird? Share your thoughts in the comments below.