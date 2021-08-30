LATEST NEWS

Robert Pattinson Has A Fondness For Taking Up Weird Roles

Robert Pattinson Loves Taking on Weird Roles
DKODING Studio
Aanish D

Aanish is a content writer and mega-nerd. He is a fan of many brands and franchises and will stop at almost nothing to defend 2016's Batman Vs Superman(you've been warned). After talking people's ears off about his favourite characters and TV shows, he decided to give them a break by writing starting to about it instead.

Previous Article
Tom Hardy Teases Crossover With Tom Holland's Spiderman
No Newer Articles