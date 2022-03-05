Robert Pattinson Forgot How To Speak Like Batman While Filming

Playing Batman was a big deal for Robert Pattinson. In too much excitement, he came up with his own version of Batman’s voice, which was drastically different from the classic Batman voice. It didn’t turn out well for him!

When he isn’t Bruce Wayne, the Batman speaks in a menacing low hoarse tone to throw people off regarding his original identity. Every iteration of Batman had its own distinct versions of the voice. Robert Pattinson too worked on his own iteration of the voice, but he fell flat. He completely forgot how Batman is supposed to sound! On Wednesday’s episode of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’, he was a guest prior to the March 4 release of ‘The Batman’. He said that he developed a ‘whispering’ voice for the character which he thought was different from anything that had been done before. However, two weeks into the shoot he was asked to not do it.

Highlights

Robert Pattinson asked to change his initial Batman voice

Robert Pattinson had a different voice for Batman

“Everyone does this kind of gruff, gravelly thing, and I’m like, ‘I’m going to do the opposite — I’m gonna go really whispery’”, the actor recalled. “And I tried to do it for the first two weeks, and it just looked absolutely atrocious, and they told me to stop doing it.”

Pattinson also confessed during the same interview that he eventually learned that the wise thing was to keep working on the voice until he got it right

Robert Pattinson asked to change his initial Batman voice

He had to eventually retort back to the classic deeper, husky voice which has become a signature of the character. However, he also recalled that people reminded him that he was not the only one who had tried to experiment with something like this.

MORE FROM DKODING: Finally, Robert Pattinson Has To Say This About Matt Reeves’ Strange Way Of Filming

Nick, who was working in the costumes department, reminded him that Christian Bale also did the same. “I found out from Nick, who was putting me in the suit every day, that’s what Christian Bale did on Batman Begins as well”, Pattinson remarked. “And if you listen to the first Batman Begins teaser trailer, you can hear the original voice. I only found this out a couple of weeks ago.”

Robert Pattinson had a different voice for Batman

However, Pattinson also confessed during the same interview that he eventually learned that the wise thing was to keep working on the voice until he got it right. “You can feel when it feels right. You put the suit on, and you have to speak in a certain way”, he said.

It was a fun conversation through and through. Robert went on to share memories of early communication between him and director Matt Reeves regarding the story and the character. Robert shared a very interesting trivia about Reeves’ early ideas about how Bruce Wayne must carry himself. “One of the first things that Matt said to me — he’s like, ‘He’s sort of inspired by Kurt Cobain”, Pattinson said. “I’m like, ‘Really? That’s kind of the opposite of what I imagined Bruce Wayne to be’”. Pattinson liked the idea and pitched how he should be dressed like the late Nirvana front-man. However, the idea which initially seemed interesting was not as interesting anymore and Reeves decided to not go for it.

This offered Kimmel an opportunity to quip in his own familiar way as he replied, “So you had a lot of bad ideas to start with”. Pattinson played along and replied “Tons!”

Directed by Matt Reeves, the WB film releases worldwide on March 4, 2022. The film stars Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz as Batman and Catwoman respectively. The film also has an ensemble of supporting cast members such as Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright and Andy Serkis playing key roles.

Tell us in the comments if you also think that the Batman voice shouldn’t be fiddled with, and they should keep the classic raspy hoarse tone. Also, tell us if you think ‘The Batman’ is going to revive the DCEU. Stay updated with DKODING on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.