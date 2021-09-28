Is Robert Pattinson Getting Fired From The Upcoming Batman Movies?

It looks like Matt Reeves might be done with Robert Pattinson’s tantrums on sets and wants him erased from all forthcoming Batman movies.

One of the most anticipated superhero films, ‘The Batman’ has fallen prey to a controversial rumour claiming that director Matt Reeves has decided to fire the lead actor Robert Pattinson. While the fans of the world’s most handsome man are anxious, film enthusiasts want to know the reason behind the mega project falling into a perilous situation.

‘THE BATMAN’ PROJECT LANDS IN HOT WATER: RUMOURS OF A DIRECTOR-ACTOR DISPUTE

It is being claimed that Reeves and Pattinson have routine disputes that have become uncontrollable and Reeves has decided to finish Batman’s career.

‘The Batman’ is supposed to hit the screens on March 4 next year. The recent trailer promises an interesting story for the viewers. The project has already faced a lot of delays because of the pandemic. The shooting had to stall for months due to the lockdown. A report in “We Got This Covered” claimed that the director-actor fight has added fuel to the fire and Pattinson himself is not interested in continuing with the Batman franchise anymore.

Robert Pattinson to be fired from the upcoming Batman movies

MATT REEVES FIREs ROBERT PATTINSON FROM ‘THE BATMAN’ FRANCHISE?

The source told the outlet that Pattinson and Reeves’ conflicts have reached a breaking point and now the situation is such that they can’t stand each other. The source further added that not just Pattinson, but Reeves too has had enough of the actor and is making sure he doesn’t see him in any of future Batman projects.

THE TRUTH BEHIND ‘THE BATMAN’ FIRING EPISODE

On deep investigation, these rumours can’t be confirmed. The source of the rumour often throws out such stories, most of which come out to be untrue. Moreover, Pattinson is not infamous in Hollywood for being difficult. In fact, he is considered a director’s actor who believes in the vision of the director. The spokesperson from Reeves’ side also has nothing but kind words to describe Pattinson’s method of acting. Even though the rumour seems untrue, anxious fans won’t stop worrying unless they hear something positive from the formal source about the future of ‘The Batman’.

DC Universe and Warner Bros are unpopular for not having a certain rulebook or a proper plan for their future projects. Unlike Marvel, they work on a case by case basis. The dismissal of Zack Snyder and Henry Cavill came as a shock for many and fans fear that the same might happen with Pattinson. Though Snyder’s films are no longer part of the supposed continuity, most of the characters he created continue in the DC Universe.

‘The Batman’ project is a stand-alone project that, according to Reeves, is happening on Earth 2. The story will play in the new Gotham City with new incarnations. The multiverse concept of comics will help Reeves’ Batman play its own story on Earth 2, without constantly bothering about how the story would fit in with the rest of the filmography.