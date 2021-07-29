Robert Downey Jr. Was Rejected For A Cameo In Black Widow

Creators confirm that there was a cameo written in an earlier version.

After watching her work with her teammates to save the world and many Covid-related hassles later, we will finally get to watch Black Widow saving the day on her own. ‘Black Widow’, starring Scarlett Johansson and directed by Cate Shortland, has arrived on the screen, on Disney+ and in theatres.

Highlights —

Why was Tony Stark removed?

Are there any other cameos?

The movie is set after the events of ‘Captain America: Civil War’, and before the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ when the character dies. This means there is potential for some of the Avengers to do cameos in the movie. Perhaps a Robert Downey cameo in ‘Black Widow’?

However, writer Eric Pearson has said that that is not happening.

In an interview, Pearson said, “I do remember now that one version of the script, prior to me, literally had written into it the end moment of Civil War with Tony and Natasha”. Reportedly, this referred to the scene following the battle at the airport when Tony tells Natasha, “I’m not the one who needs to watch their back”.

But the writer felt that the footage was adding nothing new to what was going on, and so the team thought that it wasn’t worth including the cameo.

Cate Shortland, the movie’s director, felt that the character did not need any of the boys to stand with her.

The only cameo we get is that of Thaddeus Ross, who chases Natasha about her violation of the Sokovia Accords.

In discussions with Marvel head Kevin Feige, Feige supported Shortland about the Black Widow not needing any of the Avengers. Shortland said in an interview, “We didn’t want it to feel like she needs the support. We want her to stand alone. And she does”.

It may be disappointing to not find one of your favourite characters in the movie. But the film’s decision to not have any of the boys seems to be the right one. It’s time Natasha had a chance to prove herself.