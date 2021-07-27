Marvel actors Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Holland’s off-screen relationship is just like their bond as Iron Man and Spider-Man, respectively. Here are some candid confessions by Tom Holland about his off-screen rapport with Downey Jr.

Before portraying Tony Stark on-screen, Robert Downey Jr. had a long struggle dealing with alcohol and drug use. For years, Downey Jr. was cycling in and out of rehabilitation centres. He has often called that period his rock bottom. The actor was also on the verge of bankruptcy when his wife left him. It was then that Robert Downey Jr. decided it was time for recovery. He returned in 2002 with ‘Kiss, Kiss, Bang, Bang’ and ‘Zodiac’. Its success led Robert Downey Jr. to star as Tony Stark in Marvel Studio’s ‘Iron Man’ in 2008. His charismatic personality as Iron Man turned it into a franchise and an essential part of the ‘Avengers‘ movies.

HIGHLIGHTS —

The beginning of Robert Downey and Tom Holland’s bond

Tom Holland shares the greatest thing about Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey and Tom Holland’s off-screen relationship

Robert Downey Jr. treats Tom Holland like his own son

THE BEGINNING OF ROBERT DOWNEY AND TOM HOLLAND’S BOND

Tom Holland got introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2016’s ‘Captain America: Civil War‘. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield played the role previously in two different franchises. It was the first time that a teenager got cast in the role of Spider-Man. His first standalone superhero movie, ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming‘, was released in July 2017. He reprised the role in 2019’s ‘Avengers: Endgame‘. Although many people love Holland’s character, fans will miss his camaraderie with Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man.

Tony Stark and Peter Parker‘s relationship has often received praise as the perfect mentor like bond. Most of the time, Stark would advise Parker as his own son. However, the actors ended up with the same bond off-screen as well.

Video Credits: Jimmy Kimmel Live

In an interview with E! Online, Holland recalled how nervous he was when he was getting tested out for his portrayal of the superhero. It was then that Downey Jr. came and supported him.

“As you can imagine, I was pretty terrified, and he came up to me and said, ‘Look, I felt exactly the same as you did when I did my test for Iron Man but just relax, let your body take over and, and if it is meant to be it will happen’”, Holland recalled.

Well, Downey Jr.’s advice certainly worked for Holland since he got the part of Spiderman. The ‘Iron Man’ actor was not the only one that offered Holland advice. Chris Hemsworth, who played Thor and co-starred with Tom Holland in ‘The Heart of the Sea’, also gave him some advice. Hemsworth tried helping him with how to stay grounded after you get a role. Once Holland got cast, Chris Hemsworth sent him an email about how he should make sure to keep his feet on the ground and not let it affect him. He told Holland to keep his friends and family close, and that is what he did.

TOM HOLLAND SHARES THE GREATEST THING ANOUT ROBERT DOWNEY JR.

While talking to Backstage, Tom Holland shared the lessons that his co-star, Robert Downey Jr., had passed along to him that meant a lot.

He felt that sometimes you do not need to ask for advice. You could take a step back and watch people you admire. Holland felt the most amazing thing about Robert Downey Jr. was how he is the most famous movie star on the planet. But, he is always early on the set. He knows every crew member’s name and always knows his lines. He is professional, kind, and also caring.

ROBERT DOWNEY AND TOM HOLLAND’S OFF-SCREEN RELATIONSHIP

Tom Holland shared the day he was sick on the set, but Downey Jr. helped him.

“He (Robert Downey Jr.) was like, ‘Come to my trailer, and I will make you feel better’”.

Entering the Marvel Universe was a daunting and massive process. So, Downey Jr. decided to talk to Holland and took him under his wing a little bit.

Video Credits: Ammaross Danan

Tom Holland confessed the most significant thing he has learned from Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and Scarlet Johansson is that just because you are at the top does not mean you can be a dick.

Despite Downey Jr.’s Iron Man dying in ‘Avengers: Endgame’, both the actors remain close friends. Hopefully, we will get to see the two stars together in a different movie. Tell us if you would like to see Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. star together on the big screen in the comment section!