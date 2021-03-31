Annoying Robert Downey Jr. In Iron Man 3 To Be Blamed For Iron Man 4 Cancellation

Did ‘Iron Man 3’ make some scripting mistakes? What were they and how does it impact the future of ‘Iron Man 4’? Let’s find out!

At the end of the ‘Avengers: Endgame’, fans saw Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man sacrifice himself to wipe out Thanos off his existence and save the universe. It was then believed that ‘Avengers: Endgame’ would be Robert Downey Jr’s last appearance as Iron Man. Even today, fans demand the popular actor’s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sadly, ‘Iron Man 3’ is one of the main reasons behind the cancellation of Robert Downey Jr’s ‘Iron Man 4’.

Many fans were disappointed to see more of Tony Stark and less of Iron Man in Iron Man 3.

Iron Man’s style of storytelling has been used in various Marvel movies. However, a massive issue that ‘Iron Man 3’ faced was its jokes. During that time, Marvel had just merged with Disney. Many movies under the franchise came across as more lighthearted as compared to the previous releases. Tony Stark’s mental health was a big part of him. But in ‘Iron Man 3’ the seriousness of PTSD was dimmed with humour. After the first ‘Avengers’, his PTSD gave him mild panic attacks. It later led him to create Ultron and sign the Sokovia Accords. Even though they were a result of his trauma, it helped in treating his character.

The movie was criticized for the way it portrayed Mandarin. He was one of Iron Man’s most memorable enemies. The Mandarin was revealed to be an invention. It was used to promote fake terrorism and attract more business for A.I.M. Fans were disappointed to see its on-screen portrayal. Many believed that he deserved a better role in ‘Iron Man 3’. Thankfully, the short film ‘Hail to the King’ fixed MCU‘s prominent error. The character was changed to avoid being insensitive to some cultures. The short film confirmed that the real Mandarin was still there and would be a bigger threat. The upcoming ‘Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ movie will finally unravel this mystery and re-introduce the Mandarin.

Recently, in an interview, Robert Downey Jr. mentioned that he is done with the character. Unfortunately, the ‘Black Widow’ cameo rumours turned out to be untrue. A few months ago, Marvel Studios’ executive vice president Victoria Alonso also said that the studio does not have any plans to revive the character. He confirmed that the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ was his last appearance as Iron Man. During the SmartLess podcast,

He said: “That is all done. As far as I am concerned, I hung up my guns, and I am good to let it go.”

Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark was one of the most beloved characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He appeared in over nine movies and did a few cameos too. Unfortunately, now the franchise will have to move forward without him in Phase 4. Robert Downey Jr. was recently asked about why he quit Iron Man.

“I have done all I could with that character and can do other things now. Now, being middle-aged, you start looking at the back nine and realize this is all part of the journey, and things end. I am fortunate and eternally grateful to have wound up where I have”,

said Robert Downey Jr.

While his character died in ‘Avengers: Endgame’, the actor seems satisfied with his superhero role. But Marvel fans will get to see Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man in ‘Black Widow’.

Signing a multi-picture deal can be a daunting experience for many actors. While it is an exciting career opportunity, an actor has to spend several years playing just one character. Robert Downey Jr. enjoyed his time as Iron Man and found it creatively satisfying too. It is also the reason why his role is loved by Marvel fans all over the world.

It will be interesting to see how the MCU moves forward without Robert Downey Jr. Marvel fans will no longer see their favourite actors like Iron Man and Captain America as part of the Marvel franchise. You can expect characters such as Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, and Thor to become much more prominent than at present.

The next instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is ‘Black Widow’. It is set to release on 7th May 2021. It will be the first Marvel film for Phase 4 of the MCU.