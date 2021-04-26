Robert Downey Jr Rescued Iron Man After Tom Cruise Betrayed Tony Stark

With the whole discussion around the multi-verse exploration in ‘Doctor Strange 2’, we discuss the chances of Tom Cruise being hired to play Iron Man on the big screen. But how many of you knew Tom Cruise was almost ‘the’ Iron Man back in the 1990s?

The Marvel cinematic universe practically began with the release of the film ‘Iron Man’ back in 2008. Robert Downey Jr. appeared as the stylish playboy rich guy with a high IQ, who was not Bruce Wayne. It was Tony Stark. And over the years, Tony Stark/Iron Man has become the anchor that carried the weight of the entire MCU universe on his shoulders and for all the right reasons. It was the boyish charm that Robert infused into the role that made it such as hit among the fans and the critics. Afterall, if the first instalment of ‘Iron Man’ had not been such a big hit, we doubt the Marvel Cinematic Universe could have taken off. But, we have to forever live with the knowledge that Tom Cruise almost became the Iron Man. Yes, that is true. Tom Cruise was among the original choices to play the role. Let’s discuss how that entire thing played out back in the 1990s. And also, why are we discussing it now?

Highlights —

Tom Cruise almost became Iron Man

Tom Cruise replacing Robert Downey Jr.

Tom Cruise as Iron Man

Tom Cruise almost became Iron Man

It started with the death of Iron Man in the ‘Avengers: Endgame’, which left an empty void in the MCU. Tony Stark was, as mentioned above, worked as an anchor in the whole Marvel universe. Kevin Feige, the big man of the MCU, wondered if that could negatively impact the success prospect of the next MCU projects. And hence, for the next Marvel outing ‘Doctor Strange 2’, which digs into the whole multiverse theories, the think-tank of Marvel decided to bring Tony Stark back from the dead. With the termination of Robert Downey’s contract and his clear demise in the ‘Endgame’, there was no other option left but to cast another actor for the role. And who better than Tom Cruise to play the part? He is a Hollywood super-star, a heart-throb, has a knack for taking on ‘impossible missions’ and also, he was the original choice for the role of Tony Stark/Iron Man!

Related: Tom Cruise Is The Original Ozymandias In Zack Snyder’s Watchmen

Is Tom Cruise the new Iron Man?

Video Credits: ComicBookCast2

In 1996, after Universal backed out, Fox bought the rights to make the ‘Iron Man’ film, the script for which was co-written by Stan Lee himself. The script began doing rounds of several Hollywood A-list actors and eventually it fell into the laps of Tom Cruise. However, Nicolas Cage was also in the talks to play the titular role. It was a head-on competition between the two. The script was redone a few times and it took its own sweet time to begin pre-production and a director could not be attached to the film. While Tom Cruise was the top contender to play the role, nothing could be finalised. With nothing working, Fox sold the rights to New Line in 2000.

Tom Cruise as Iron Man

However, Tom Cruise has since said that he was never a serious contender to play Iron Man. He added that he thought Robert Downey Jr. was amazing as Iron Man and that he could imagine no one else in the role.

Video Credits: Collider Extras

Related: DCEU Steals Marvel’s Most Precious Possession Iron Man

After going through some more production hells, the film eventually released in 2008, to a grand critical and commercial acclaim. But now, after ‘Endgame’, as Tony Stark from this timeline is no more, there is a multi-verse out there that exists with many Tony Starks in them. One such universe will be portrayed in ‘Doctor Strange 2’, starring Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead role. And with the role of Tony Stark from another timeline is to be filled, the studio is thinking extremely hard to measure the pros and cons of casting a biggie such as Tom Cruise in the role.

Tom Cruise was almost Iron Man

Well, there has been no official confirmation from Tom either as of now. But if it does happen somehow, wouldn’t it be a treat to the senses? But one thing is for sure, Tom Cruise is a more bankable star than Robert Downey and the decision of casting Cruise is going to invite a lot of radical reactions from the fans.

What do you think? Tell us in the comments whether you are ready to see Iron Man making a come-back, only this time with Tom Cruise, instead of Robert Downey Jr.