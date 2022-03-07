Robert Downey Jr Is In Shock After Recieving Amazing Reviews And Awards For Sweet Tooth

The Marvel sensation and executive producer of the hit Netflix show ‘Sweet Tooth’, Robert Downey Jr. shared a sweet message on social media praising the show after it got amazing reviews from the audience and received awards.

‘Sweet Tooth’ is a show created by Jim Mickle and Beth Schwartz, based on the popular comic book series with the same title by Jeff Lemire. It tells the tale of a perilous adventure in a post-apocalyptic world, a boy who is half-human and half deer, searches for a new beginning with a gruff protector. It is produced by Robert Downey Jr., DC Entertainment, and Warner Bros. Television.

Highlights —

Executive producer of ‘Sweet Tooth’, RDJ, praised the show on social media and thanked fans

What did Robert Downey Jr. Say in the Message?

How did RDJ Take Up the Role of Producer for ‘Sweet Tooth’?

What did Robert Downey Jr. Say in the Message?

Netflix aired its original ‘Sweet Tooth’ onto the streaming platform last summer, sending millions of fans into the world of a strange and dystopian fantasy where human babies started being born with animalistic features. The series was received positively by the audience, so much so that it has now started grabbing some awards, and executive producer Robert Downey Jr. has shared a sweet post after ‘Sweet Tooth’ brings home an award from the review-aggregation website for film and television, Rotten Tomatoes.

What did Robert Downey Jr. Say in the Message?

MORE FROM DKODING: Robert Downey Jr Fans Pissed With Him For Betraying Marvel

With a mysterious storyline to get lost in and characters that fans strive to see protected and surviving, it’s no surprise the ‘Sweet Tooth’ has started winning awards. In a new Instagram post, Robert Downey Jr. shared his gratitude for the fans and love for the “amazing hybrid family” of ‘Sweet Tooth’ after the series won the Rotten Tomatoes award for Best-Reviewed Fantasy/Sci-fi Series of 2021.

The series, however, is less dark and intense than the comic book series. This difference between the tone of the two allows the Netflix series to appeal to a broader audience, and even makes it a show a family can watch (or binge) together.

How did RDJ Take Up the Role of Producer for ‘Sweet Tooth’?

Robert’s wife Susan Downey, who serves as a fellow executive producer, exclusively told Digital Spy how they got involved with ‘Sweet Tooth’:

MORE FROM DKODING: MCU’s Deliberate Petty Move: Leaks Iron Man’s Return

“We’re always looking for really interesting character-driven stories that have something to say, but then are kind of wrapped up in a very palatable, very commercial genre way – to get the biggest audience to sort of lean in.”

Video Credits: Netflix

“One of our execs at Team Downey came across it as a Vertigo comic, which is now part of DC. They brought it to us, and we were like, ‘Wow. Can we pull this off? I certainly haven’t seen a deer-boy show before’. But we dug in, we talked to creator Jeff Lemire, and we all landed on what the themes were that we really wanted to explore in this world.”

“But we also talked about how to make it more inviting – you know, Robert and I looked for shows that we could watch with our kids. We have a 6-year-old and a 9-year-old, and we love to cuddle up on the couch and find a series that we can binge together. We thought that with some adjustments, while keeping all of the strong themes, we could create something that would be great for a whole family and be a really beautiful place to visit each episode”.

We at DKODING keep fans updated about their favourite shows, movies and celebrities. Stay updated with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.