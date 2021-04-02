Arrogant Robert Downey Jr. Finds All Avengers Overpaid Beekeepers Except Tom Holland

RDJ and Tom Holland are obviously very close. They played a mentor and mentee role in the ‘Avengers’ series, and it seems that RDJ is willing to keep that role up offscreen. His comment in the GQ interview makes him seem like he’s fawning. Is he critiquing the other Avengers?

Highlights —

RDJ’s comment on Tom Holland

The movie industry and RDJ’s history

How is Tom Holland different?

The RDJ and Tom Holland friendship

Tom had a long and arduous journey before he ever got to become Spiderman. He had to jump through hoops throughout the process, multiple screen tests, auditions, and finally, a meeting with the director. Reliving his first time walking into the studio to act, he said that he was extremely nervous.

He went towards RDJ and started talking to him to find out that he was talking with a stunt double. RDJ has ever since been protective of Tom Holland, and the two spend a lot of time together off-screen. RDJ has admitted that they are like brothers, and they spend time together whenever they get the time to be together.

Robert Downey Junior said that while he doesn’t try to protect Tom, he is incredibly proud of where he has come. He wants Tom to “become his own man” and a good one at that.

Given that he faced the pitfalls of Hollywood very closely, his admiration of Tom Holland shouldn’t come as a surprise. Robert Downey has had a history with drugs and prison because of Hollywood, and he took a long time to recover.

Related: Robert Downey Jr Isn’t Sure If Tony Stark Achieved The Peace He Wanted

Tom Holland’s Spiderman

The new MCU movie would see Spiderman finally meeting the other versions of himself. Tom Holland has big shoes to fill here, acting beside the two previous Spidermen. He’s worried, though. His contract with MCU is expiring after the next Spiderman movie. He hasn’t seen a new deal yet and is moving into new projects. However, he is not sitting still. ‘Cherry’ is his attempt at making a darker, more profound story than what he has done before.

All Avengers (except Tom Holland) are overpaid beekeepers, as per RDJ

Tom is trying hard to fit into the Hollywood story now so that his career is beyond MCU.

While talking about becoming comfortable with the streets, he said that he relied on Zendays to guide him through the process. The two actors were at similar points in their careers when MCU fell into their lives. With ‘Euphoria’ and ‘Cherry’, the two are attempting to make a name for themselves that can exist without the Marvel juggernaut.

Tom Holland, the perfect Spiderman, is trying to sculpt a new career, and ‘Cherry’ might be his first step.

Given that Downey has seen Tom Holland grow up in Hollywood, he is the perfect person to comment on it. In the same interview, talking about his Avengers co-stars, he said that Tom is the only person who stands out in a motley crew of overpaid beekeepers.

It might sound harsh coming from Downey, but he counts himself as one of the expensive beekeepers too.

Related: Annoying Robert Downey Jr. In Iron Man 3 To Be Blamed For Iron Man 4 Cancellation

MCU is filled to the brim with excellent actors. However, Tom Holland might be one of the newest actors to come into the series. Robert Downey has had his history of working with many films. Hemsworth, Pratt, Evans, and others all have had illustrious careers lasting many years.

In contrast, Tom is just starting.

Video Credits: FilmArtsy

RDJ probably meant that everyone except for Tom Holland can just make the money and move on. Only Holland needs to prove himself through MCU. The other actors have had major projects where they have established themselves already and it’s Tom who is using MCU as a springboard for his future projects.

While RDJ and his other co-stars are brilliant actors, Tom Holland, according to Robert, is the only one who goes the extra mile. Tom Holland has become fast friends with RDJ while working as Spiderman. Commenting on Tom’s hard work, RDJ has said that Tom stands apart from any of his MCU co-stars with his drive and ambition. The two have become like brothers over the years of filming, and it seems that the friendship is made to last.