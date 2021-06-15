Robert Downey Jr Fans Pissed With Him For Betraying Marvel

Is RDJ officially leaving MCU? Keep reading to find out.

Robert Downey Jr.’s successful tenure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe came to an end in 2019 with ‘Avengers: Endgame’, leaving behind a legacy that is difficult to match. While many fans are still hoping to see the Iron Man actor return to the franchise, it appears that Robert has long accepted that his days as a member of the MCU are over and that he is now ready to move on to greener pastures.

RJD PRODUCING A DC SERIES?

As we all know, Robert Downey Jr. has been at the heart of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since its inception in 2008, as the Iron Man franchise is what launched the $22.5 billion-dollar Marvel film series that is the MCU today and now he’s leaving it all behind for the DC Universe?

That is correct, as Downey himself confirmed the news in a recent tweet. Downey revealed in the post that he and his wife are producing the Netflix original series ‘Sweet Tooth’, which is based on Jeff Lemire’s DC comic book.

The sweetest things are worth waiting for…Susan and I are producing a @Netflix original series, Sweet Tooth, based on the comic by @JeffLemire. Can’t wait to share it with you all. 🦌 👦 @NXonNetflix pic.twitter.com/Mx2xzNOHjs — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) May 12, 2020

‘Sweet Tooth’ was a DC comic book series that ran from 2009 to 2013 and featured the narrative of a 9-year-old kid named Gus, who was a new species of human/animal hybrid living in a post-apocalyptic world.

‘Sweet Tooth’ will not star Robert Downey Jr., but will instead star Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie, Adeel Akhtar, and Will Forte. The narrator will be played by James Brolin. The eight one-hour episodes of the Netflix series will be written by Jim Mickle and Beth Schwartz, with Mickle also directing.

IS RDJ OFFICIALLY EXITING MCU?

Following the release of the series’ first official trailer, many fans were surprised to hear that Downey is one of the series’ producers. Of course, as a Marvel fan, the concept of RDJ abruptly switching to the DC universe was unexpected.

Even if Downey is starting a fresh chapter with this DC project, that doesn’t rule out the prospect of his returning to the MCU in the future. As per sources, the Russo brothers and Downey Jr. gave minor hints to fans at a virtual ‘Avengers: Endgame’ quarantine party to commemorate the blockbuster’s one-year anniversary, possibly pointing at his return to the Marvel franchise. There have also been numerous online rumours pointing to the prospect of Downey donning the iron suit once more, with some speculating in March that he was in talks to reprise the role.

What are your thoughts on RDJ leaving MCU? Let us know in the comments down below.