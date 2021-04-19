LATEST NEWS

Robert Downey Jr. Betrayed Iron Man — For The Joker

Robert Downey Jr. could be the next Joker in the upcoming Batman movie
DKODING Studio
Urbee Sarkar
Urbee Sarkar

Education: University of Calcutta, M.A. English | Urbee Sarkar covers the Entertainment field with major focus on the TV and Web segment. Prior to this, she had been a feature writer for a digital media house that goes by the name Voxspace where she developed in-depth creative angles on offbeat films and shows. Before entering the entertainment field, Urbee had worked as the Senior Subject Matter Expert, for a brief period, in a firm named Nerdy Turtlez specializing on academic content. She plans to pursue her doctorate on graphic narratives and comics.

Previous Article
Setting Straight The Overhyped, Stinky Truth About Queen Elizabeth On The Tudors
No Newer Articles