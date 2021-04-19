Robert Downey Jr. Betrayed Iron Man — For The Joker

Robert Downey Junior might soon be changing his address from Marvel to DC. It seems like Robert Downey Jr. could be the next Joker in the upcoming Batman movie. Fans are definitely excited! Keep reading to find out more!

From ‘Sherlock Holmes‘ to ‘Ironman‘, Robert Downey Junior has many feathers on his cap. It seems like he is about to add one more by playing the most iconic villains of all times –the Joker. Rumour has it that Robert Downey Jr. is being considered for the role of the Joker in the upcoming ‘Batman‘ film by Matt Reeves starring Robert Pattinson. Could RDJ survive in the long line of award-winning Joker performances? Fans definitely think so!

The Joker is one of the most iconic villains of all times. In fact, the Joker as a character in Hollywood has almost formed a legacy of its own. There have been incredible performances from various actors playing the Joker, the most recent being Joaquin Phoenix’s Oscar-winning performance. Also, who could forget the brilliant Heath Ledger as the Joker! Naturally, it would be quite a task for anybody else to fit in the shoes of such brilliant performances when it comes to playing the clown prince of crime. We mean if Robert Downey Jr. is even considering playing the Joker, he has his work cut out for him. Nevertheless, RDJ is a brilliant actor in himself. His performances as Tony Stark aka Ironman and as Sherlock Holmes have been lauded by many and he has more than often gained critical acclaim. However, with Ironman, unfortunately, meeting his end in the last ‘Avengers‘ movie, it could be time for Robert Downey Jr. to shift base to DC. However, it comes with a pressure of its own.

There's something special about Batman in the rain. Robert Pattinson looks so damn cool in this shot for The Batman pic.twitter.com/Aittu9vKax — Chase (@BatChase13) April 8, 2021

Matt Reeves’ upcoming ‘Batman’ film has reportedly wrapped up filming with Robert Pattinson as the masked vigilante. That being said, fans have been wondering for long about who could be playing the Joker in Reeves’ film and while people have come up with suggestions every now and then, the recent one on cards is Robert Downey Jr. However, as said earlier, it would be a challenging role for the actor if the rumours turn out to be true. Moreover, it would not just be RDJ who would be facing pressure from the DC fans. Even Robert Pattinson is on the verge of having a breakdown of sorts, trying to fit into the cape of Batman.

Speaking about the pressures of playing Batman, Pattinson said in an interview, “I’ve just noticed every single time I say one sentence about Batman, there’s this massive – I’m offending swathes of Batman fans. But, I mean, it’s kind of – I mean, the interesting thing about Batman itself is that you can basically – it’s been played in so many different ways”.

Fans would love to see Robert Downey Jr. as Joker

With regards to Robert Downey Jr. playing the Joker, fans seem to like the idea quite a lot. RDJ has given some great performances in the past even as a superhero. Evidently, the actor has the skills and the manners required to play the celebrated character. Moreover, RDJ has this natural eccentric flair around him that would make him a perfect fit for Gotham’s craziest and most dangerous villain. A fan said, “If there were a DC-related feature film where The Joker was a major antagonist (or the key one) and Batman was not the protagonist (or the key one) such as a Justice League of America film, then an RDJ Joker would be a feat to behold and he would likely win a well-deserved Oscar”. Well, that’s saying something!

However, there are always two sides to a coin. There are also people who would not like to see RDJ play the role of the Joker. Their argument is that although Robert Downey Jr. has a cocky wit and a charming personality, his witty humour would not do justice to the deadliness of the Joker. While that is true, it should also be kept in mind that it is the performance of the actor that matters and not his natural personality that almost never gets imbibed into a role.

Is Robert Downey Jr. up for the role of the Joker?

Coming down to the point, there’s been no confirmation from either DC or the actor himself about Robert Downey Jr. playing the Joker in Matt Reeves’ ‘Batman’ movie. RDJ playing the Joker is, after all, a welcome thought, but for now, it’s also a little far-fetched. However, with the actor successfully being an asset for the MCU, he could soon be one for DC as well. It would be fun for once to see him play a deadly antagonist in a superhero film where he is not in charge of killing the bad guys.

Would you like Robert Downey Jr. to play the Joker in the upcoming ‘Batman’ movie? Let us know in the comments below!