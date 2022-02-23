Robert Downey Jr And Chris Hemsworth Are Brie Larson’s Biggest Enemies

Robert Downey Jr and Chris Hemsworth were not happy with the presence of Brie Larson on ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

During the promotion event of ‘Avengers: Endgame’, Thor aka Chris Hemsworth said something that pissed ‘Captain Marvel’ Brie Larson. On the other hand, Robert Downey Jr. can’t digest the fact that MCU is planning to replace him with Larson as the face of MCU.

Entertainment Tonight shared a video wherein Brie Larson is heard saying that she does her own stunts in ‘Avengers: Endgame’. In response to this, Chris said that she wants to be the next Tom Cruise. Brie Larson, not being impressed with the comment, replied, “No! I’ll be the first me. Not the next Tom Cruise. Thank you very much”. In yet another clip, when Chris joked that she stole their hearts during the shooting of Endgame, Brie fired back, “Oh, Chris, that’s really nice. I’m still stronger than you, you know. So…”

Larson had to face a series of rejections before landing in MCU as Captain Marvel. Recently, she revealed on her YouTube channel that she auditioned for ‘Iron Man 2’ and ‘Thor’ but couldn’t make it. Some of the media outlets claimed that Larson hasn’t forgotten the rejection and that is why she is often rude with the lead actors Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr.

Moreover, the animosity is double-sided as Robert Downey Jr, who was once the face of the MCU, is not happy with his replacement. He doesn’t think Larson meets the standards set by him. However, MCU is planning to make Larson stronger and stronger day by day. Recently, ‘Captain Marvel’ was renewed for the next instalment, ‘The Marvels’.

DKODING experts studied all the articles circulated on social media and media blogs. They didn’t find any solid evidence for the claims of rivalry between Brie Larson and Chris Hemsworth or Robert Downey Jr. Most of the time the actor’s statements are twisted to prove a certain theory or rumour. Entertainment media keeps fans engaged with various theories and hence it is important to consume such stories with a pinch of salt.

