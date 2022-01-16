Why MCU’s Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr. Is Always Munching On Something?

Since he debuted as Iron Man back in 2008, all of us have always loved to see Robert Downey Jr. in his run as Iron Man. But have you ever thought why his character is always eating in the MCU movies? Here is why the actor made this a trait of Tony Stark’s character and a part of his behavioural pattern, and why no one on the set ever stopped him from eating.

Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man is always munching on something at one point or other in his screentime in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, and this character trait is the consequence of Downey’s workload.

Highlights —

The reason MCU’s Iron Man is always eating something

Robert Downey Jr.’s quirk of hiding food on sets of movies

Why do directors allow him to be this way?

Why Robert Characterized Iron Man Like This?

As one of the flagbearers of the MCU’s beginning and continued success, Robert Downey Jr. became one of Hollywood’s A-list stars by playing Tony Stark. He made ten appearances across eleven years before ‘Avengers: Endgame’ killed Iron Man, allowing Downey to leave the MCU behind for good.

Video Credits: Looper

The character of Tony Stark caught Robert’s eye due to his own similarities with Tony’s struggles with addiction in the comics. While the MCU did not explore this part of Iron Man’s life, Downey became synonymous with the genius billionaire playboy philanthropist image over time. One of the many ways the actor shaped the MCU’s characterization of Iron Man was through his eating habits.

Related: Robert Downey Jr’s Role Is Not Over In MCU

Some of Iron Man’s most memorable moments in the MCU involve him eating food, be it craving for cheeseburger or having shawarma with his co-avengers at the end of Avengers movie, but this was not planned. Tony’s eating habits developed during the movies as a mirroring effect caused due to Robert Downey Jr.’s habits.

Why Is MCU’s Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr., Always Munching on something?

He brings his own food on set and hides it so that he can eat it during scenes. His co-star in ‘The Judge’, Vincent D’Onofrio, revealed that the Marvel actor continues this quirk even when he’s not playing Tony Stark. Instead of skipping meals or not eating all day, Downey often eats during his scenes, which meant having Iron Man always eating in the MCU.

Related: RDJ’s Non-Marvel Films That Are Ruling The Internet

Why Were the Directors so Cool About This?

Video Credits: Marvel Studios Movies

“Downey does hide food all over set”, D’Onofrio revealed. He added, “I’m not going to tell you why. But he does. It makes perfect sense”. This behavior of Downey’s is not new; stars of ‘The Avengers’ also noticed that he was bringing food to set. Fans can spot him munching on some snacks during the scenes. However, the directors let him continue with this behaviour because it provided comedic relief for its hardworking cast and crew. It makes sense, after knowing how overly intense filming can be.