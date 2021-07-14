Proud Robert Downey Jr Has Blocked All MCU Companions From His Life

RDJ’s recent actions have created a plethora of speculations but mostly heartbreak among fans that the star has moved on from his Marvel days.

Robert Downey Jr. kickstarted and entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe with ‘Iron Man’ in 2008. Over a decade later, he bid goodbye to the MCU by declaring that he is Iron Man and there will be no one like him ever again. It is almost impossible to imagine the MCU without him. RDJ has been the heartbeat of the MCU and its dedicated fans. However, recent developments between RDJ and his Marvel fellows have sent shockwaves in the RDJ-verse.

HIGHLIGHTS —

What did RDJ do to his Marvel fellows?

Why did he do it?

Where is RDJ’s career heading?

GRAM DRAMA

While usually Twitter is the place reserved for celebrity drama, RDJ has transitioned to Instagram. He has unfollowed all of his Marvel co-stars.

The star had taken a definite leave from the MCU but fans expected Downey Jr. to sustain his relationships with his Marvel fellows, as it mirrors the reel life of the MCU.

i wasn’t ready for RDJ to unfollow the whole marvel cast, it’s like the end of an era — romanoff 𓏲· ࣪ loki era. (@scarletsripa) July 1, 2021

On one hand, it’s understandable why RDJ would remove co-actors like Chris Hemsworth from his Instagram since they didn’t share particularly prominent chemistry. But, shockingly, RDJ would unfollow Tom Holland, to whom he has been a father figure in reel as well as real life.

Related: RDJ’s Friends Fear Iron Man’s Death Has Brought Him Closer To His Own Demise

would someone like to tell me WHY rdj has decided to unfollow all the marvel cast on instagram — ًailsa (@strictlysapphic) July 1, 2021

Holland and Downey’s relationship has been the centre of attraction in the MCU ever since the debut of Holland’s Spiderman. Therefore, this social media development is heartbreaking to see. He shared an equally meaningful friendship with Chris Evans (Captain America) and Scarlett Johannson (Black Widow).

In addition to dusting Thanos and his army out of existence, Robert Downey Jr. dusted his #Marvel co-stars on Instagram. https://t.co/RYIaqjGtLe pic.twitter.com/n3lvL0OLPj — Mr. Grimmace (Jason Hintz) (@mrgrimmace) July 7, 2021

Unfollowing people has become the equivalent of not inviting them to your coveted party in this lockdown period. This neglect on RDJ’s part has devastated many fans since for them it serves as the end of an era.

ALL IS NOT LOST

Nevertheless, there’s no reason to completely lose hope in the post-MCU relationship between Downey Jr. and his Marvel fellows. He has not unfollowed any of them on his Twitter account.

Moreover, his Instagram account is mostly filled with promotional content. Given this, many fans are theorising that RDJ’s manager could be behind this. It is a possible attempt to revamp the actor’s social media into a promotional haven for marketers.

Proud Robert Downey Jr. has broken ties with his MCU companions

After all, a star as big as RDJ has better things to do than unfollowing his beloved co-actors from the MCU and stirring up controversies. Speaking of more important things, the actor’s father veteran filmmaker Robert Downey Sr. recently passed away “peacefully in his sleep”. He has more pressing things on his mind.

Related: Misogynist RDJ Defends Chris Pratt And Abandons Brie Larson

Downey Sr. had been under the hold of the harrowing Parkinson’s disease. While RDJ’s father was responsible for inducing his son into the world of films, RDJ made his dad prouder by charting his own redemption after a gruelling phase of substance abuse and a deteriorating career.

While he gave birth to Marvel, he also made sure to create a new, responsible and inspiring version of himself. RDJ hasn’t looked back since ‘Iron Man’ came out and rightfully so.

RDJ’S NEW ROLES

Soon after taking the world by storm as Iron Man, Downey Jr. inhabited another iconic character but this time, in an entirely different era: Sherlock Holmes in the London of the 1890s. If you fangirl or fanboy RDJ’s Sherlock Holmes over his MCU fellow Cumberbatch’s Sherlock Holmes, going gaga over the third instalment of Sherlock Holmes films is natural.

It is unclear what the third film will be called but it is set to release in December this year after being postponed the previous year. Downey Jr. will be reprising his role as the smartest detective in London along with Jude Law’s Watson.

Video Credits: The Cosmic Wonder

In addition, RDJ is also starring in Jamie Foxx’s directorial project ‘All-Star Weekend’. The film is a humorous sports drama, starring Foxx, Gerald Butler, Eva Longoria, Benicio Del Toro, and Jeremy Piven. The film features the story of two “basketball fanatics” truck drivers who win tickets to the All-Star NBA Game.

The movie was slated to release in 2019 but it has been stuck and RDJ might be the subject of the issue. He is simply playing a “Mexican guy” in the film. While RDJ is brilliant at carrying small and funny characters, the producers could be worried about the presently sensitive environment in Hollywood. Here’s hoping that ‘All-Star Weekend’ can see the light of the day with RDJ in it.

As the Iron Man star has not appeared on the big screen for a while, his fans are craving for a glimpse. He also needs to pull his socks up, avoid an acting slump and remain at the top of his game.

Are you excited for Robert Downey Jr. after his tenure in the MCU? Or do you think his career will wane? Comment below!