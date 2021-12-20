Since the time Joaquin Phoenix was nominated for Oscars, he has become more confident about his acting prowess and is picking fights with directors who don’t align with his vision.

Fans haven’t forgotten what Joaquin Phoenix did to Joker‘s character and still give rave reviews for his performance. But, recently, people associated with him professionally are confessing that he isn’t good with his temper on sets.

Highlights —

Joaquin Phoenix often loses his temper on sets

Robert De Niro shows Joaquin Phoenix his place

Joaquin Phoenix often loses his temper on sets

For Phoenix, the Joker’s character asked for much more than a physical transformation. It took a toll on his mental health and physical health. Though he has done a lot of sacrifice for the character, which clearly demonstrates his dedication to his craft, people who know him in the industry point out that his behaviour isn’t always 100 percent professional. He has quite a reputation for acting like a diva and showing tantrums on sets, blasting off anytime and every time. If a scene or an interview doesn’t go the way he wants, he will just walk away and walk out. The statement has been made by director Todd Phillips who told the New York Times.

“And the poor other actor thinks it’s them and it was never them — it was always him, and he just wasn’t feeling it.”

Robert De Niro shows Joaquin Phoenix his place and makes him bow

Phoenix was recently seen storming out from the shoot, in which he can be seen arguing with cinematographer Lawrence Sher before storming out. When he was shown the footage, Phoenix called it “so embarrassing”, when he appeared on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’. The audience saw in the video that Phoenix is mad at Sher for constantly whispering and tells him to “shut the f*** up”.

Related: Joaquin Phoenix Avoided Megastar Robert De Niro On The Sets Of Joker

Robert De Niro shows Joaquin Phoenix his place

Not just his temper, his style of acting hasn’t gone well with the likes of Hollywood A-listers like Robert De Niro. Phoenix’s approach to acting clashed with De Niro, as director Phillips recalled that he had to coax Phoenix for a table-reading session of the script against his wishes. But he had to do it because a bigger diva than him was present on set. That’s when Phoenix had a taste of his own medicine.

Phillips was struck between a devil and deep sea when De Niro wanted all actors to come for the table read. Phoenix on the other hand was like, ‘There’s no fucking way I’m doing a read-through’.

But De Niro got his own way in the end, and we got to know who is the ultimate boss. Let us know your thoughts on the attitude of Joaquin Phoenix after his performance as the character of Joker.