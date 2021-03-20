Riverdale Boss Confirms Sabrina Crossover With The Show

Is Kiernan Shipka from ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ ready to visit ‘Riverdale’?

One of the most commonly asked questions by fans of the Archie comic book series is whether there will be a ‘Riverdale’ crossover with Sabrina in the future? While ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ has ended its run, ‘Riverdale’ is currently in its fifth season. Since technically they share a common universe there is a high possibility of Sabrina Spellman appearing in ‘Riverdale’. Let’s find out what Kiernan Shipka and creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa have to say about the crossover.

Riverdale and Sabrina crossover

Is ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ connected to ‘Riverdale’?

‘Riverdale’ is based on the characters of the Archie comics. It revolves around Archie Andrews, Jughead Jones, Betty Cooper, and Veronica Lodge who go through various not so ordinary events in their high school lives. Just after the release of ‘Riverdale’, ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina‘ was being created. The intention behind its development was for it to be a companion series to ‘Riverdale’. Sabrina Spellman was supposed to appear in ‘Riverdale’ before appearing on her show. But that sadly changed since ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ went to Netflix. In the Archie Comics, ‘Riverdale’ and Greendale are nearby towns. Greendale is the home of Sabrina where the ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ takes place.

Thank you for all the love, #sabrinanetflix fans. Part Four is our best yet and Part Five, “Witch War,” would’ve been AMAZING. To be continued in the pages of #CAOS comic book… 💔🔮☠️🍔👨🏻‍💻 pic.twitter.com/wNvTfxYNfX — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) July 10, 2020

Is ‘Riverdale’ going to do a crossover with ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’?

In an interview with ET Online, creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa was asked if Kiernan Shipka from ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ came over to ‘Riverdale’ for a visit? To which he replied:

“That is a really good question and I will tell you that we have had a lot of conversations about figuring out a way to bring characters from Katy Keene to Riverdale and from Sabrina to Riverdale, so it is more possible than it is ever been, let me say that.”

In December, Kiernan Shipka talked to “Comic Book Resources” about why she thinks ‘Riverdale’ needs a crossover with ‘Sabrina’. She said: “Honestly, I just think Riverdale could use a witch.” She mentioned how they are going through a ton of stuff and need some celestial whatever kind of vibes! They need a bit of extra power and someone who knows reincarnation, necromancy. They need that in their world. She felt it would be a fun world if the two collided at some point.

‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ released four seasons before being cancelled. The fourth part will be released in December 2020. After the series ended, Kiernan Shipka admitted that she would still like to show up on ‘Riverdale’ one day. “I think I’m holding out hope that she just pops up and is like, ‘Oh man! I landed in the wrong county!’ But ends up getting trapped there for a bit. I think that would be funny”, Shipka told “ET Online”.

Creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa had originally planned to have a ‘Riverdale’ crossover with ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ at the end of the fifth season.

The new season of ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ would have focused on a witch war between the residents of Riverdale and Greendale. Hence, Sabrina and her allies against the witches of ‘Riverdale’.

The Riverdale and Sabrina crossover timeline

Greendale was first featured in season 1 of ‘Riverdale’ when Jason Blossom, with his sister, crossed the lake to fake his death. The town was again featured in ‘Riverdale’ Season 2 when Ms Geraldine Grundy, was murdered by the Black Hood. Jughead and Archie were also seen delivering drugs to Greendale.

In season 3 of ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’, Sabrina and Ambrose Spellman took a trip to Riverdale to find the ancient crown of King Herod. Spellman figured out the king belongs to a Blossom ancestor. Both ended up at the Riverdale woods.

Kiernan Shipka wants a “Riverdale” and “Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina” crossover episode https://t.co/Ep8UKXq4Gi — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) October 22, 2018

Both the shows also featured the same actors in different roles. Moses Thiessen was first seen playing Ben Button in ‘Riverdale’. He was later seen as Ben the Pizza Guy in season 1 of Sabrina. He was killed and eaten by Lilith. But later he returned to Riverdale and committed suicide after playing Griffins and Gargoyles. Hence, both the shows cannot be set in the same universe. Though there might be a chance of parallel universes.

Another cameo featured Nathalie Bolt who plays Penelope Blossom on ‘Riverdale’. She later appeared in season 3 of Sabrina as Prudence in disguise.