The Real Reason Paradise PD Had A Brickleberry Crossover

The popular animated series, ‘Paradise PD‘ premiered in August 2018 on Netflix. The series focused on a bad, small-town police department that is really horrible at their job. On the other hand, ‘Brickleberry’ featured a group of park rangers that work in the fictional Brickleberry National Park. While the creators of the shows have repeatedly claimed that ‘Paradise PD’ is not a spinoff of ‘Brickleberry’, both share some evident similarities. Let’s recall the iconic ‘Paradise PD’ meets ‘Brickleberry’ crossover episode and how the two shows are alike.

‘Paradise PD’ meets ‘Brickleberry’ is a crossover episode between Comedy Central’s animated show ‘Brickleberry’ and season 2 of ‘Paradise PD’. The episode premiered on 6th March 2020 on Netflix. The ‘Paradise PD’ gang had a crossover with the cast of ‘Brickleberry’.

The episode featured the team leaving Paradise to hide from Gerald Fitzgerald, the Kingpin. Fitzgerald has been elected mayor who turns the town in favour of criminals and drug trade. Randall Crawford decided that the best hiding spot for them would be Brickleberry National Park because his cousin Woody Johnson is the head ranger. Earlier Woody refuses and tells them to leave. But lets them stay if they help him find Brickleberry’s talking bear cub Malloy, who goes missing in the middle of a threat of an animal poacher.

Later, the ‘Paradise PD’ and ‘Brickleberry’ squad work together to find Malloy. The ‘Paradise PD’ and ‘Brickleberry’ crossover episode also featured Denzel and Bullet trying out drugs. Ethel and Gina competing with each other on who is the better law enforcement officer, Connie romantically chasing Gina, and Woody and Randall reuniting due to their rocky pasts.

Later, we found out that during a fight between ‘Brickleberry’ and ‘Paradise PD’, Malloy chased Bullet with a chainsaw. Somehow Malloy got crushed by Dusty during that fight and got stuck in his fat rolls. Woody later noticed that Malloy was absent. He declared him missing.

Malloy was finally found when he slipped out of Dusty’s fat rolls when he was dancing on stage at the Hazelhurst Titty Bar. Malloy was drenched in sweat and grease and gasping for air. At the end of the episode, ‘Paradise PD’ sadly left ‘Brickleberry’. Kevin expressed that he was worried they would probably never see each other again. Referring to the cancellation of ‘Brickleberry’, Malloy assured Kevin that nobody would ever be seeing them again. Connie quickly pointed out that ‘Brickleberry’ was available on Hulu, but Malloy said that she only proved his point.

‘Brickleberry’ and ‘Paradise PD’s’ similar cast

In 2018, the streaming giant announced a new adult animated comedy series, ‘Paradise PD’. The series was created by the co-creators of ‘Brickleberry’, Roger Black and Waco O’Guin. ‘Paradise PD’ also shared a similar cast, locations, and plot of ‘Brickleberry’. Apart from Stanley Hopson, every character of ‘Brickleberry’ shares evident similarities to the characters of ‘Brickleberry’. Randall Crawford and Woody Johnson were voiced by Tom Kenny. Both characters are described as resentful heads of their companies.

The characters of Kevin Crawford and Steve Williams were voiced by David Herman. Both their characters shared a similarity of being foolish, who in the quest of doing good would always screw things up. ‘Paradise PD’ and ‘Brickleberry’ also featured talking animals in the form of Bullet and Malloy.

The characters of Gerald and Denzel were the only Black members of their respective shows. Gina Jabowski shares similarities with Ethel Anderson. They are both blonde women that are good at their jobs. But their personalities are completely different. Dusty Marlow can be considered equivalent to Connie Cunanan. While they have different genders, they are both idiots, who just eat a lot of food. Recurring characters, Robbie and Dilbert share the same characteristics as Bobby and BoDean, in terms of personality, appearance, and voice actors.

‘Paradise PD’ Season 3

‘Paradise PD’ Season 3 was renewed by Netflix just a month after the release of its previous season. Creator Waco O’Guin announced the news on April 8th, 2020 on Twitter. However, it is strange that Netflix hasn’t officially announced or confirmed the news. Keeping the early renewal status in mind, we can expect the episodes of the popular Netflix series to be released by March 2021.