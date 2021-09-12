LATEST NEWS

Raj Koothrapali Was Not A Part Of Big Bang Theory’s Original Script

Kunal Nayyar's character in 'The Big Bang Theory' was never supposed to be an Indian
DKODING Studio
Uttiya Roy

Uttiya Roy, an author-at-large, terrifying presence and overall nerd. I write cultural critiques and go into why media is doing what it is. I love OTT and live on the internet. Netflix, Prime, Hotstar and comics are my lifeblood. For me media is a mirror to the real world and writing is the best way to interpret it.

Previous Article
Tom Holland Has Actually Fallen For Co-star Zendaya
No Newer Articles