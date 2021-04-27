Quora Users Slam Selena Gomez As Overrated; Fans Furious

Despite many superhit albums, why do audiences still find Selena Gomez overrated?

There are celebrities who are loved and then come celebrities who are worshipped by their fans. Well, the same is the scene with the Selenators when it comes to their favourite singer. They cannot, and we repeat, cannot hear a single bad thing for their idol. But who will break it to them that many people find her overrated? We are not kidding, an entire page has been dedicated to Quora, where users are discussing, “Why Selena Gomez is overrated”?

Highlights —

Is Selena Gomez overrated?

Selena Gomez’s super hit songs

Is Selena Gomez overrated?

Why is Selena considered overrated?

Video Credits: honest

Related: Brutal Much: This Italian Designer Just Called Selena Gomez Ugly

A user in Quora posed a question asking why is Selena so overrated? To this, many users had a common answer, which is, Selena cannot sing. They believed that Selena is a decent actor, but she doesn’t have what it takes to be a professional singer. Not just this, one user went out to say that she has often got into an argument with Selenators when she told them that she is not a fan of hers. If we go according to critics and awards, Selena till now has not won a Grammy, which has surely been a disappointment to all her fans. But this doesn’t mean she is not good, maybe, more than her voice, it is her lyrics that appeal to her fans. We mean, she can make a person cry.

What are some of the top hits of Selena Gomez?

When it comes to favourite songs, everyone has got their opinion. Of course, some might not agree with it, but this is what having an opinion means, right? So, here is presenting the list of “Official Charts UK” with Selena Gomez’s top 10 biggest hits.

Video Credits: MsMojo

On number one they have a Rocky Song “It Ain’t me”, followed by a collaboration between Selena and Charlie Puth “We Don’t Talk Anymore”. Number three is also a collaboration with Marshmallow, “Wolves”. In the fourth position, we have another catchy song, “Hands To Myself”, with a sensual song, ”Good For You” on number five. On the sixth, there is a lovelorn, “Back To You”, and a peppy song, “Taki Taki” on the seventh. On number eight, we have an inspirational song, “Kill Em With Kindness”, followed by a song that reflects 70s vibes, “Bad Liar”. And, finally, on number ten we have, rheumatic dance number, “Come and Get it”.

We don’t know about you, but we think “Lose you to love me” definitely deserves to be on the Top 10 list.

Do you also find Selena Gomez overrated? Let us know your opinion in the comments below.