Quentin Tarantino Declares His Favourite Superman Movie, Making Henry Cavill Nervous

Quentin Tarantino is one of the most famous directors in Hollywood even though he has made a limited number of movies. Tarantino is a big fan of superhero movies and plans to direct one someday. Quentin Tarantino recently revealed his favourite Superman movie and it has made the present Superman actor Henry Cavill very nervous.

Quentin Tarantino got Henry Cavill nervous by revealing his favourite Superman movie as it is not something the actor expected. Cavill has starred as Superman in three movies but his take on the character has always faced criticism. To make it worse, Quentin Tarantino’s favourite Superman movie is not ‘Man of Steel’ or ‘Batman V Superman’ and hence Cavill is now more scared for his future. There have been multiple Superman movies throughout the years and Tarantino has picked his favourite, but it is not what everyone is expecting.

Highlights —

Quentin Tarantino reveals his favourite Superman Movie!

Henry Cavill gets nervous about playing Superman in the future

Quentin Tarantino and the Superman Connection

QUENTIN TARANTINO REVEALS HIS FAVOURITE SUPERMAN MOVIE!

Quentin Tarantino is one of those directors whose every movie is unique and yet holds his typical style. Apart from being a filmmaker, Tarantino also loves to review movies and post a detailed description on his “New Beverly Cinema” website. To everyone’s surprise, Quentin wrote a 20-page review for his favourite Superman movie and it is none other than ‘Superman Returns’ that was released in 2006.

Quentin Tarantino was so impressed by ‘Superman Returns’ that he believes that the movie’s director Bryan Singer should have won an award for that. It comes out as a surprise that Quentin Tarantino’s favourite Superman movie is ‘Superman Returns’ even though the recent Superman movie starring Henry Cavill is closer to the director’s art style.

HENRY CAVILL GETS NERVOUS ABOUT PLAYING SUPERMAN IN THE FUTURE MOVIES

Quentin Tarantino has surely made Henry Cavill nervous with the explosive revelation as the ‘Man of Steel’ star has faced a lot of heat for his role as the Kryptonian. Ever since ‘Man of Steel’ came out, a lot of critics started to compare it with Christopher Reeve’s Superman and called it dark and gritty. Apart from that, Cavill’s Superman got a lot of flak for killing General Zod and not smiling enough. There are hardly any scenes where Henry Cavill is smiling in the Superman movies and most of the viewers are not a fan of broody Superman.

Quentin Tarantino Declares His Favourite Superman Movie, Making Henry Cavill Nervous

Related: 9/11, Flat Earth, Brexit, QAnon: Why We Fall For Conspiracy Theories

Batman should be dark, gritty and brooding, but Superman needs to be cheerful and that is why Henry Cavill is more nervous after Quentin Tarantino revealed his favourite Superman. Also, the fact that DC has still not greenlighted the Superman sequel and the rumours of Michael B Jordan continuing a different take on Superman is not in favour of Henry Cavill continuing his legacy as Superman.

QUENTIN TARANTINO AND THE SUPERMAN CONNECTION

Quentin Tarantino revealing his favourite Superman movie and writing a detailed review is not the first time the director has been associated with the superhero. There is a famous monologue in the movie ‘Kill Bill Vol 2’ by Tarantino about Superman and how he is different from the other movies. It could be Quentin Tarantino’s own take on Superman or something he inserted as per the demands of a script.

The bride (Uma Thurman) finally catches up with Bill (David Carradine) where he explains her motives by comparing it with Superman and other superheroes.

“A staple of the superhero mythology is that there is a superhero and an alter-ego. Batman is actually Bruce Wayne, Spiderman is actually Peter Parker. He has to wear a costume to be Spiderman. And this, it’s in that trait that Superman stands alone and apart from other superheroes. Superman did not become Superman, Superman was born Superman. Superman is not the alter-ego, Clark Kent is the alter-ego and it is how Superman views the whole world, weak and fragile.”

It shows that Quentin Tarantino has a totally different take on Superman and might even explain why his favourite Superman movie is ‘Superman Returns’ and not the latest ones. As for Quentin Tarantino making Henry Cavill nervous, the actor had already heard a lot worse and he will just add it to the list and continue his work forward.

Do you agree with Quentin Tarantino’s views on Superman? Tell us about your favourite Superman movie in the comments and why you like it the most!

.