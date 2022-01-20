When Priyanka Chopra Introduced Sati To The World With A Serious Warning

Priyanka Chopra’s fans were surprised when the second trailer of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ was dropped two weeks prior to the movie’s release by Warner Bros. Pictures.

The second trailer of the much-awaited ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ follows revelations of the new powers of the protagonist Neo, played by Keanu Reeves. The trailer shows that Neo is alive again and living the life of Thomas Anderson, plugged into the virtual world.

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ serves a wholesome blend of the old and new characters to its audience. The trailer also unveils that Trinity is still alive following her death in the third Matrix film, ‘The Matrix Revolutions’. Neo is reunited with Trinity, played by Carrie-Anne Moss, and has to resume his fight to save humanity.

When Priyanka Chopra Introduced Sati to the World and Let Everyone Know That She ‘Remembers What’s Real’

Priyanka Chopra portrays the role of Sati, with a wisdom that belies her years and an ability to see the truth, no matter how perilous the situation is. In the trailer, she is heard saying,

“The most important choice of Neo’s life is not his to make”.

Priyanka shared the trailer on Instagram and wrote, “Remember what is real. Watch the new trailer for The Matrix Resurrections now – in theatres and on HBO Max 12.22.21. Get tickets with the link in bio! #MatrixMonday #TheMatrix”.

Reaction of Fans

A lot of PeeCee fans wrote that they were excited for Sati after the second trailer. A fan commented, “Sooo excited for Sati”. “We believe in Sati supremacy”, said another fan. “Sati looks amazing”, said a user. “So proud of you Queen”, wrote another user. “We’re so excited to see you as Sati”, commented another user.

PeeCee Defended the Length of Her Role

During an interview, Priyanka was asked about her thoughts when she got the script of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ and her thought process behind saying yes to the part.

“I think you are coming from something which a lot of people from the South Asian community ask me. ‘Oh, it’s a small role, it’s not a leading role. Why did you do it?’ (laughs) Because it’s The Matrix and I play an extremely pivotal part. Even when I picked my movies in Bollywood, I have always picked roles according to characters and they are not necessarily always the lead. The lead is Carrie-Anne Moss, who played Trinity in the last three movies. You’re not competing with that, and I think it’s such a myopic and very small mentality to think that way”, she said.