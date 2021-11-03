Here’s How Prince William Ruined Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Daughter’s Plans

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry experience one more woe in addition to their several post-royalty troubles.

The decision to exit the British royal life, taken by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, did not come without consequences. Although it has been months since their daughter Lilibet was born, her christening plans are nowhere in sight. Here’s why Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet has not been christened yet.

THE LITTLE FLOWER BLOOMS

Lilibet’s birth took place on June 4 this year at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California. The little baby weighed just 7 lbs 11 oz. Lilibet’s full name is Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Winsdor. While her middle name is clearly influenced by Princess Diana of Wales, her grandmother, her first name is based on the childhood name of her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

Lilibet is the second child to grace the lives of Meghan and Harry after Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Winsdor, Lilibet’s elder brother. On the occasion of her birth, her parents were over the moon and expressed their joy in a joint statement. The statement read,

“On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”

Baby Lilibet, nicknamed Lili, was born just 20 minutes before noon. Her nickname is an allusion to her mother’s childhood. Meghan’s mother used to call her a flower when she was small. Thus, Lilibet’s nickname was also kept after a flower.

LILIBET’S CHRISTENING

Lilibet’s brother Archie was christened when he was just two months old in June 2019. In fact, it is a tradition among the kids of the royal family to be christened in the two to three months time window after their birth. Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, the kids to Prince William and Kate Middleton, were all christened within three months after their birth.

What went wrong to delay Lilibet’s christening? As it turns out, her uncle Prince William is the major impediment.

The christening of Archie, Lilibet’s elder brother, happened at a private chapel at Windsor Castle without any press intervention. In fact, Meghan and Harry got married at Winsdor, too, at St. George’s Chapel. Thus, Meghan and Harry wanted to continue the tradition of performing their most special events at Winsdor, albeit, they claim that they have quit royal life.

According to NBC correspondent Neil Sean, these were the plans made by Meghan and Harry,

“One of the bigger problems that Meghan really encountered of later is that she wanted her daughter, Lilibet Diana, to be christened in the place she was married alongside her husband Prince Harry. And then the christening of her firstborn, Archie. But that came to a grinding halt. Both Harry and Meghan were very keen to make that return and make sure that christening happened, particularly in front of Her Majesty The Queen”.

These claims seem a bit doubtful, given that Meghan and Harry have rejected royal life. They could want the presence of the Queen, only because she is Lilibet’s great grandmother, perhaps. Nevertheless, their plans are far from coming to fruition because of Prince William who won’t let Lilibet’s christening happen in Winsdor.

While a source mentioned a few months back that Harry and Meghan can patiently wait until circumstances fall in place for Lilibet’s christening, Prince William has exploited their forbearance by rejecting the plans. According to Sean, this is what was transpired to spoil the holy ceremony for Lilibet,

“There was one person who basically decided there wasn’t an appetite for this and the person that seemingly is, so far, not willing to kiss and make up with his younger brother. According to a very good source, Prince William was the one who basically said ‘no, we don’t think this is going to work,’ it wasn’t a particularly good idea”.

It doesn’t take deep analysis to understand why Prince William felt Lilibet’s christening at Winsdor isn’t a “good idea. Since Meghan and Harry excluded themselves from British royal life, the royals now want to have an eye for an eye. The current fate of Lilibet’s christening is just the beginning.

