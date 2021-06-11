Prince Harry Returns To London With Revenge On His Mind

In a new interview, Prince Harry revealed that he felt saddened mainly by the death of his mother, Princess Diana. Now rumours claim that Prince Harry is crossing the pond again to serve legal notices to the BBC as an act of revenge for the reporting they did on his mother.

A line in the sand was drawn at the moment when Harry dropped the bombshell about him leaving the royal family due to irreconcilable differences. Then, another shocker came in the now-famous Oprah interview where Harry and Megan revealed the deep racist thoughts central to their decision. Finally, with a new interview showing Harry’s displeasure with the treatment of Princess Diana, rumours say that Prince Harry returning to London to exact revenge.

Highlights —

Prince Harry returning to London

Princess Diana’s death and BBC

Would Harry sue BBC?

The split

In the new docuseries ‘The Me you Can’t See’, Prince Harry revealed his deep disgust of how the British media and the royal family had dealt with Meghan and his relationship. Ever since the split from the royal family was announced by them in early 2020, the world has been stuck on racist acts, which caused the young prince to distance himself from the title and go down the path of removing himself from the royal family.

Harry was unhappy with the way British media had treated him and his wife. By early 2020 he had already sued the tabloid magazine ‘The Sun’ and ‘Daily Mail’ over the disparaging reports they had carried about his wife. Even now, as the situation has changed, it appears that the royal family is set on upstaging their relationship in every way possible.

Even as Harry and Meghan entered the fourth year of their marriage, the royal family left no stone unturned in trying to upstage the young couple. They didn’t acknowledge the couple and instead dominated the news cycle with their own stories, clearly wanting to drive the limelight away from Harry and Meghan.

Would Harry sue BBC?

With the new series, Prince Harry has become frank about the treatment of his mother at the hands of the British Press. He was mainly calling out BBC, who had been instrumental in causing his mother to reveal her personal life on camera only to profit off it in the years to come. He has also said that the royal family neglected the issues surrounding her death for years, leaving him alone to deal with depression and anxiety.

Princess Diana

Before Harry and Meghan, the most remembered split in the royal family occurred due to Princess Diana. In an old letter revealed to the Daily Telegraph, Princess Diana had written that Prince Charles was scheming to kill her. The royal family was upset with Diana, in particular, because she was a free-spirited woman with her own opinions who didn’t walk the family line.

In 1997, when the car crash brought her to a young death, the media exploded with conspiracy theories, with Al-Fayoud leading the charge. The BBC even reported that the end had been unlawful in 2008 and blamed the driver Paul and the paparazzi for their relentless pursuit of the princess.

This hounding and the tarnishing of his mother’s legacy by the British media is why Prince Harry is returning to London to exact revenge. Over the years, he has been given no relief from his mother’s death, with the royal family staunchly refusing to acknowledge his issues or take on his story seriously, and now, he might be crossing the pond to give them a taste of their own medicine.

The Revenge?

Harry has been rumoured to be returning to London to pursue a lawsuit against BBC and the reporter Bashir for their coverage of Diana in the 1990s. Bashir led the charge in creating a profoundly exploitative interview about Diana’s personal life. Though the TV station has reversed its tune and since apologized for the way they exploited the princess, Harry has revealed his deep displeasure with them in his recent interviews.

Martin Bashir, who falsified documents and lied to get the princess to reveal herself on national television, has still gone largely unscathed. However, Prince Harry is not happy with this outcome. He might sue the man over the gross injustice of the interview that would ultimately tarnish Princess Diana’s name and cause tragedies.

While, as the “GossipCop” piece elaborates, it’s difficult to understand if Prince Harry will return to London to get revenge, with legal notices being available online, his revenge is undoubtedly in the works. However, the payback is a quiet attempt by him to revive the image of his mother in a good light and bring justice to people who had wronged her.

Prince Harry is probably planning to bring forth a lawsuit against BBC and Martin Bashir about their interview with Princess Diana. Whether he would pursue this course of revenge to its ends is still doubtful but, with his past experiences with British media, it has become clear that Harry is not happy with them and will pursue legal means if necessary to get them to rectify the course.